Approximately one-quarter of the United States is now under the grips of a deadly Polar Vortex that has rendered the city of Chicago literally colder than Antarctica or Siberia, with temperatures hitting a record-setting 21 degrees below zero and a windchill of 51 below. Meanwhile, temperatures in Minneapolis reached 28 degrees below zero with a wind chill of minus 49.

The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening wind chills, likely leading to widespread record lows and low maximum temperatures” due to the arctic air mass intrusion which is currently surging south into the Upper Midwest, which will eventually spread across the eastern two-thirds of the country later this week. Experts are warning those located in the worst of it not to breathe deeply or talk outside for fear of their lungs freezing, and frostbite can set in within minutes. Those who are fortunate enough to be able to remain indoors are obviously best off doing so. Schools and colleges have temporarily closed in many parts of the Midwest, and the Postal Service has effectively canceled Wednesday mail delivery in parts of at least 10 states out of concerns for the safety of employees.

Even those who remain indoors are experiencing the effects of the Polar Vortex, however, as the ice creeps into homes through doorknobs and windows like something straight out of Game of Thrones, as you can see from some of the photos and videos being shared on Twitter.

My window calls its new piece "Wind chill 50 below" #ChicagoWeather pic.twitter.com/FS1aNVCTO8 — Nina Sandlin (@nsandlin) January 30, 2019

Wanna know how cold it is in #CHICAGO? Check out the ice on the INSIDE of my windows this morning! #PolarVortex STAY WARM! pic.twitter.com/nxjZTdK5l6 — Claire Scatter (@ClaireScatter) January 30, 2019

That would be frost guys… On the "inside" of my door #Chiberia #Chicago pic.twitter.com/08M5aJfCPi — not Arsenio Hall's son (@CheronLHall) January 30, 2019

Others are doing the boiling water trick to demonstrate just how cold it is outside:

The #PolarVortex is real. How cold is it on our deck today? This cold. #LNK pic.twitter.com/1zJhqDlyHl — Social Assurance (@SocialAssurance) January 30, 2019

#PolarVortex Or as we call it in Minnesota…Tuesday Embraced my inner 6 year old at -33F earlier today pic.twitter.com/5P3Ht3WWy3 — Andy Potter (@stalefarts) January 30, 2019

Update: I did the boiling water thing and it really works lol #Chiberia pic.twitter.com/vLzd10hVL4 — Aroldo Briones Jr (@Dough_B17) January 30, 2019

And then of course there were the inevitable memes:

ME: This #PolarVortex is way overblown. ALSO ME, AFTER OPENING THE GARAGE DOOR: pic.twitter.com/cZr5FleEBP — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) January 30, 2019

BREAKING: Elsa now in custody after bringing #PolarVortex to most of the country pic.twitter.com/UpgaRibYWr — Sam M. (@theSamMad) January 30, 2019

If you have to go outside today… #PolarVortex pic.twitter.com/bzD0LvP429 — Amy Andrews Fox 2 (@AmyAndrewsFOX2) January 30, 2019

Stay warm and safe, everyone.