Frowny-Faced Bicyclist Arrested For Allegedly Ordering Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Resisting Arrest

#Grumpy Cat #Taco Bell #Florida
News & Culture Writer
11.19.14 14 Comments

After drinking one too many, a Florida man thought it’d be a great idea to bike over (don’t drink and drive, kids) to the neighborhood Taco Bell and order from the drive-thru. According to WFTV, this didn’t pan out so well.

Reports said police found Harris sitting on the bicycle at the speaker. Police said as officers asked Harris to leave they spotted a Swiss Army knife on his belt loop. An officer reached for the knife, but Harris grabbed his wrist.

Police subdued the man and charged him with resisting arrest, apparently unaware that they’d stumbled upon Grumpy Cat in human form.

Source: WFTV

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grumpy Cat#Taco Bell#Florida
TAGSbicycleDRUNKFLORIDAGRUMPY CATMugshotTACO BELL

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 19 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP