Frowny-Faced Bicyclist Arrested For Allegedly Ordering Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Resisting Arrest

After drinking one too many, a Florida man thought it’d be a great idea to bike over (don’t drink and drive, kids) to the neighborhood Taco Bell and order from the drive-thru. According to WFTV, this didn’t pan out so well.

Reports said police found Harris sitting on the bicycle at the speaker. Police said as officers asked Harris to leave they spotted a Swiss Army knife on his belt loop. An officer reached for the knife, but Harris grabbed his wrist.

Police subdued the man and charged him with resisting arrest, apparently unaware that they’d stumbled upon Grumpy Cat in human form.

Source: WFTV