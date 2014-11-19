Frowny-Faced Bicyclist Arrested For Allegedly Ordering Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Resisting Arrest

After drinking one too many, a Florida man thought it’d be a great idea to bike over (don’t drink and drive, kids) to the neighborhood Taco Bell and order from the drive-thru. According to WFTV, this didn’t pan out so well.
Reports said police found Harris sitting on the bicycle at the speaker. Police said as officers asked Harris to leave they spotted a Swiss Army knife on his belt loop. An officer reached for the knife, but Harris grabbed his wrist.
Police subdued the man and charged him with resisting arrest, apparently unaware that they’d stumbled upon Grumpy Cat in human form.
Source: WFTV
“I definitely resisted arrest, I only allegedly ordered Taco Bell.”
was going to be shocked until I see where it happened. Oh FL, you so cray…
So you can’t carry around swiss army knives? What a shitty world. Pretty pathetic by the cops.
Thank Obama.
Dr. Drew fell off the Taco Bell wagon again?
I’m struggling to understand why he’d be arrested for anything
DUI?
Dammit Florida, you had ONE job.
Why were they has hassling him in the first place?
You can get a DUI on a bike, believe it or not.
Knowing Florida, they were confused at a machine like device that did not require gas to be powered, so they thought he was a wizard and went over to investigate this new fangled contraption this guy was riding.
When I saw it was bike-related, I would have bet money on this happening in Portland.
Most fast food restaurants will not wait on someone on a bike through the drive thru. I have been refused service while on a motorcycle more then once. They say it is for safety concerns of the store and employees.
This white guy’s hilarious.