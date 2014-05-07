A Texas Politician Parodied ‘Let It Go’ In An Attack Ad And It’s Even Worse Than You Think

05.07.14 4 Comments

David Dewhurst (the incumbent) and state Sen. Dan Patrick are the remaining contenders for the Republican lieutenant governor nomination in the state of Texas. Dewhurst seems to be handling Patrick’s pursuit of his job like the complete opposite of an adult, if the ad below is any indication.

Set to the tune of “Let It Go” from Disney’s Frozen, the ad features a roughly animated image of Patrick’s face, singing about transgressions ranging from a name change (the ad is called “The Ballad of Dannie Goeb” — Patrick’s birth name) to bankruptcy to (worst of all) being a former disc jockey. It’s 90 seconds of pure awfulness:

Team Dewhurst via Buzzfeed

