World Politicians Drawn As Notorious Disney Villains: Putin, Palin, Obama, And More

Creative Director
04.08.14 3 Comments

What if the world’s most powerful politicians were notorious villains from Disney movies? That’s the question pseudonymous Middle Eastern pop artist Saint Hoax answers with this “PoliVillains” illustration series, which features Disney-fied versions of Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Sarah Palin, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more.

Saint Hoax was kind enough to let us publish the entire series. You can check out more of Saint Hoax’s work at SaintHox.com and receive regular updates by following @SaintHoax on Twitter.

As always, you can view all 13 images on a single page.

Sarah Palin

Nicolas Sarkozy

Hillary Clinton

Dilma Rousseff

Vladimir Putin

Kim Jong-un

Enrique Peña Nieto

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Barack Obama

Margaret Thatcher

King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia

Pauline Marois

Nicolás Maduro

