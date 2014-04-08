World Politicians Drawn As Notorious Disney Villains: Putin, Palin, Obama, And More

What if the world’s most powerful politicians were notorious villains from Disney movies? That’s the question pseudonymous Middle Eastern pop artist Saint Hoax answers with this “PoliVillains” illustration series, which features Disney-fied versions of Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, Sarah Palin, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and more.
Saint Hoax was kind enough to let us publish the entire series. You can check out more of Saint Hoax’s work at SaintHox.com and receive regular updates by following @SaintHoax on Twitter.
As always, you can view all 13 images on a single page.
Sarah Palin
Nicolas Sarkozy
Hillary Clinton
Dilma Rousseff
Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong-un
Enrique Peña Nieto
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Barack Obama
Margaret Thatcher
King Abdullah of Saudi Arabia
Pauline Marois
Nicolás Maduro
Does Disney even have another black villain besides Dr. Facilier?
I guess no real world politician is awesome enough to be Maleficent. Well, except maybe Yulia Tymoshenko.
Ursula will have to lose that necklace, lest Madame Marois be in violation of the values charter