British People Are Aghast Over A Pop-Tarts Tweet That Translates A Bit Differently Over There

02.02.19 38 mins ago

Getty Image

Fashion tends to work in cycles, as every generation inevitably brings back looks from their parents generation or before. As such, the ’90s have been back in full force, and now the youth have revived one of the most iconic accessories of that era.

Yes, the fanny pack is cool again — or perhaps cool for the first time because even in the ’80s and ’90s, fanny packs were arguably never cool. Capitalizing off of this hip trend, on Friday the official Pop-Tarts Twitter account tweeted out a photo of a person wearing a shiny Pop-Tarts branded fanny pack complete with a couple of the breakfast pastries sticking out of it.

“I like my tarts where I like my money,” it Tweeted. “Right in my fanny.”

Okay! Aside from the fact that keeping unwrapped Pop-Tarts in the same place you keep your money seems unsanitary at best, “fanny” is not exactly a universally known term. While “fanny” is informal for “a person’s buttocks” in the United States — in the United Kingdom it’s a vulgar slang for a woman’s private parts. In fact, Brits call the item a “bum bag” over there.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSBRITISH PEOPLEPOP TARTSTwitter

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 1 day ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP