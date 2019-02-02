Getty Image

Fashion tends to work in cycles, as every generation inevitably brings back looks from their parents generation or before. As such, the ’90s have been back in full force, and now the youth have revived one of the most iconic accessories of that era.

Yes, the fanny pack is cool again — or perhaps cool for the first time because even in the ’80s and ’90s, fanny packs were arguably never cool. Capitalizing off of this hip trend, on Friday the official Pop-Tarts Twitter account tweeted out a photo of a person wearing a shiny Pop-Tarts branded fanny pack complete with a couple of the breakfast pastries sticking out of it.

“I like my tarts where I like my money,” it Tweeted. “Right in my fanny.”

I like my tarts where I like my money. Right in my fanny pic.twitter.com/3WRYfFvyXO — Pop-Tarts (@PopTartsUS) February 1, 2019

Okay! Aside from the fact that keeping unwrapped Pop-Tarts in the same place you keep your money seems unsanitary at best, “fanny” is not exactly a universally known term. While “fanny” is informal for “a person’s buttocks” in the United States — in the United Kingdom it’s a vulgar slang for a woman’s private parts. In fact, Brits call the item a “bum bag” over there.