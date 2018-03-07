A ‘Porn Star’ Joke Led To A Very Uncomfortable Moment On CNN

03.07.18

Have you heard about this? Stormy Daniels is in the news. It’s true. She’s suing President Donald Trump because he refused to sign her nondisclosure agreement. It’s the biggest mess the White House has seen since what the president did to the bathroom after eating a bucket of KFC. That joke (“joke”) is terrible, but it’s still better than Stephen Moore’s one-liner on CNN last night.

Don Lemon invited political commenter Kevin Madden, political analyst Kirsten Powers, Washington Post White House reporter Josh Dawsey, and former-Trump advisor and noted comedian Stephen Moore to CNN Tonight to discuss all things Stormy Daniels. The segment immediately derailed when Moore incredulously asked, “Are you saying that a porn star would actually try to call attention to herself? Shocking, right?” His jest was met with complete, awkward silence. The best part isn’t the whiff of a joke — it’s Moore’s pleased reaction to his own comedic brilliance. It’s painful and wonderful.

After an eternal pause, Moore added, “I mean, that’s what porn stars do!” When the camera cut back to an embarrassed-looking Lemon, he asked, “That’s your only response, Stephen? Is that… a porn star with a very lengthy complaint from California? I mean, it’s, you know, hey, $130,000 payout from the president’s personal attorney. I mean, come on, brother.” Come on, indeed.

(Via The Huffington Post)

