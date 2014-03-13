Porn Star Sasha Grey Did Not Appear In The 'True Detective' Opening Credits, She's Just A Lying Liar

Remember when adult film star Sasha Grey told everyone that she’s the dark-haired topless woman in the True Detective opening credits? In a shocking twist, it turns out she’s a lying liar.
Photographer Derek Woods, who snapped the photo used by the acclaimed HBO show, debunked Grey’s claim this morning in a blog post on his website (NSFW!) containing all the necessary evidence — namely the original (topless) photo of a model named Machete. Says Woods:
My original photo of Machete was posted in 2011 and the company that make the opening sequences for True Detectives [sic] reached out to me to use the photo in the amazing opening. I was hugely flattered, and even more so after seeing how amazing the show is.
Oh well. If Grey wants a True Detective connection, she can always angle for a spot in the inevitable porn parody. Rusty Hole stoically waxing poetic about her ladyparts (time is a flat cervix!) as he makes flowers on her? Sounds like the role of a lifetime.
If you want to see more of Machete (and learn about her affinity for David Bowie and Adventure Time GIFs) you can check out her personal Tumblr here.
Derek Woods (NSFW)
Far from me to stand up for the integrity of Sasha Grey, but your title is misleading and passes the blame for your own–and other “news” outlets–shoddy fact checking and incessant need to post things as soon as you hear about them. The original post makes it clear she was just as surprised as the rest of us to see someone looking very much like her in the opening credits of the show. She never said it was her, or at least no more than the rest of us did; “gee, that sure does look like her (or me, in her case)”.
Now I know this comment is pointless; you’re a pop culture blog, hardly the standard by which news should be judged by, but it was your original shitty title that said it was her. All she did was acknowledge the similarity and the possible chance that it could be her. If she’s a lying liar, so are you, and a little fact checking could have cleared all of it up before it began. But who cares!
To be fair, they quoted her as saying, ““That’s my nose! That’s me! One hundred percent.”
@Karribiner Yeah. When I first read about this, Grey herself said it was her.
she lies, you report it. who’s the real dope?
To be fair it does kind of look like her and she saw it on a phone. Why aren’t you calling out the dude who did some half-assed reporting about it?
Why fact check when Porn Star + True Detective = click bait headline? Shit I fell for it (the click anyway.)
