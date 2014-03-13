Porn Star Sasha Grey Did Not Appear In The 'True Detective' Opening Credits, She's Just A Lying Liar

Remember when adult film star Sasha Grey told everyone that she’s the dark-haired topless woman in the True Detective opening credits? In a shocking twist, it turns out she’s a lying liar.

Photographer Derek Woods, who snapped the photo used by the acclaimed HBO show, debunked Grey’s claim this morning in a blog post on his website (NSFW!) containing all the necessary evidence — namely the original (topless) photo of a model named Machete. Says Woods:

My original photo of Machete was posted in 2011 and the company that make the opening sequences for True Detectives [sic] reached out to me to use the photo in the amazing opening. I was hugely flattered, and even more so after seeing how amazing the show is.

Oh well. If Grey wants a True Detective connection, she can always angle for a spot in the inevitable porn parody. Rusty Hole stoically waxing poetic about her ladyparts (time is a flat cervix!) as he makes flowers on her? Sounds like the role of a lifetime.

If you want to see more of Machete (and learn about her affinity for David Bowie and Adventure Time GIFs) you can check out her personal Tumblr here.

