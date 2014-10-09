Pornhub Had To Remove This Sexy Billboard They Put Up In Times Square

Earlier this week PornHub, the largest pornography site on the internet, erected (heheheheh) this billboard in Times Square, which they were shortly after forced to take down. The advertisement was the brainchild of a copywriter from Istanbul who beat out over 3,000 submissions in a contest to come up with a great non-pornographic ad.

Sadly, as of yesterday, the billboard — which was pretty great — had already been removed:

No more Pornhub Billboard in Times Square :( pic.twitter.com/hBH3fZvkz5 — Pornhub ARIA (@Pornhub) October 8, 2014

This is total horsesh*t, if you ask me. First of all, the ad was not even offensive. It’s not little kids are going to see it and start asking questions about what daddies (and sometimes mommies) need a hand for when they’re enjoying PornHub on the internet. Second of all, are we just going to pretend that Times Square didn’t used to be a seedy underbelly for New York City’s porno scene? If anything, I see this as an HOMAGE.

Oh well. At least we’ll always have this rendition of the Gotham Rock Choir’s “All You Need is Hand” set to the Beatles song with a similar title.

