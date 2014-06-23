The Honest Trailer For ‘Portal’ And ‘Portal 2’ Is A Triumph

The confectionery advertised may indeed be a ruse.
Smosh Games and Screen Junkies have narbacular dropped a new video game Honest Trailer. I’ll let them introduce it, and totally not because I’m a lazy sod who would look up walkthrough videos for these games: “From the developer who couldn’t count to three if their lives depended on it, comes two of the best games of the last generation (that you can beat in a single afternoon): Portal and Portal 2.”
Jokes about Valve’s difficulty in counting to three?
I can’t entirely agree with their hate of the “cake is a lie” meme; I still enjoy them when they’re done well. That said, I can’t strongly disagree with any part of this honest trailer, and that song at the end is a huge success.
Stay tuned for a surprise cameo by Vin Diesel. Lookin’ good, plant man!
Pretty good. But I think both games have a decent amount of replay value, it just takes awhile to forget how to solve everything.
I forgot that I even bought these games.
Just what I was gonna say.