‘Power Rangers’ Is Now A Summer Franchise Because You People Won’t Stop Buying ’90s Reboots

Lionsgate has announced a release date for their Power Rangers reboot: July 22nd, 2016. The announcement comes right after another cheesy ’90s franchise (Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles) performed well above expectations and secured a sequel, so maybe they should thank the Turtles (again).
X-Men: First Class co-writers Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz are penning the script based on a story they co-created with producer (and Star Trek 3 director) Roberto Orci.
Power Rangers will open the same weekend as Warner’s King Arthur (yay, another generic public domain movie) and in the same month as sequels to the Bourne, Ice Age, and Planet of the Apes franchises, as well as two more movies optioned from kids’ stuff: Angry Birds and The BFG. Everything is a reboot, a sequel, or based on merchandise geared to a third grade reading level. This is what happens when stuff like Michael Bay’s Ninja Turtles sells 50% more tickets than expected.
But we suppose some fans are excited to see a new version of The Best Movie™. For you guys, don’t let my disappointment in the lack of new, adult-oriented summer movies bring you down.
I’m actually okay with this, only because the Megazord toys were objectively the best.
I still have no idea how they think they will make this work without making it barely resemble original concept.
Its fucking Power Rangers, it gets a reboot every other season. The only difference now is it will have an actual budget.
HEY, YOU LIKED THIS WHEN YOU WERE A KID, REMEMBER? GIVE US MONEY.
The only Power Ranger’s the average 90’s kid likes is the original Power Rangers, suits, zords, et al. If the new movie isn’t just THAT, then who cares? The show has a new cast and everything every couple years and nobody cares, why would I want to see that in a movie theater?
My 5 year old nephew makes $3000 a month working from home, but he also loves the current Power Rangers. I understood when he was into TMNT, since the new cartoon is pretty cool and what not, but Power Rangers? I was a bit taken aback by that. No matter what they do with this movie, he’ll be there to watch it.
I’m always amused when people act surprised that Hollywood goes for what looks like a sure bet over new stuff. They’ve been working this way since before movies had sound.
Remember “Where are my pants?” from the LEGO Movie? No way that doesn’t hit theaters before the end of the decade.
You people who were kids in the Eighties and Nineties have it made. You have so much exploitation of your memories to look forward to. All I got were lame-ass reboots of Speed Racer and Dark Shadows.