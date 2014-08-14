‘Power Rangers’ Is Now A Summer Franchise Because You People Won’t Stop Buying ’90s Reboots

Lionsgate has announced a release date for their Power Rangers reboot: July 22nd, 2016. The announcement comes right after another cheesy ’90s franchise (Teenage Ninja Mutant Turtles) performed well above expectations and secured a sequel, so maybe they should thank the Turtles (again).

X-Men: First Class co-writers Ashley Miller and Zack Stentz are penning the script based on a story they co-created with producer (and Star Trek 3 director) Roberto Orci.

Power Rangers will open the same weekend as Warner’s King Arthur (yay, another generic public domain movie) and in the same month as sequels to the Bourne, Ice Age, and Planet of the Apes franchises, as well as two more movies optioned from kids’ stuff: Angry Birds and The BFG. Everything is a reboot, a sequel, or based on merchandise geared to a third grade reading level. This is what happens when stuff like Michael Bay’s Ninja Turtles sells 50% more tickets than expected.

But we suppose some fans are excited to see a new version of The Best Movie™. For you guys, don’t let my disappointment in the lack of new, adult-oriented summer movies bring you down.

