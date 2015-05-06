‘Powers’ Will Officially Return For A Second Season

Thanks to how it was distributed, Powers didn’t really have a chance to capture any attention. But apparently it performed well enough despite its handicap that Sony wants a second season.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Powers is officially renewed and will be hitting PlayStation consoles as well as other Sony products in 2016. The show follows Christian Walker, a former superhero turned mediocre cop, as he tries to navigate the mess he’s made of his life and, of course, the inevitable murders and conspiracies that fester in a world where superheroes are the ruling class and everybody else is cannon fodder.
The first season was actually quite good. It had some problems: After the brutal two-parter in the middle of the season, it took a few episodes to rediscover its focus. Similarly, Susan Hayward didn’t have anything to do for most of the series. But a superb cast, including Noah Taylor, Sharlto Copley, and Eddie Izzard, put it over the top, and its thoughtful consideration of how superheroes would be part of, or rather take over, the world really made it stand out amidst the flood of superheroics on TV this season.
One hopes Sony will make the first season more accessible; although the pilot was streamed for free, you essentially needed a PlayStation to watch the rest. One assumes it will at least make its way to Crackle, Sony’s free streaming service. And hey, if nothing else, we can always use a superhero show with a fresh take. Just give Hayward a plot next season, guys.
I wasn’t even aware season one was even out yet. Good job, Sony!
Yeah, I like the show but the distribution plan was terrible.
This is awesome. I fucking love this show.
This was not a good show. Which bummed me out, being a huge fan of the comics.
Put some more money into it, Sony.
I thought the show was good, it could use more money in the special effect department, but I still enjoyed it.
Yeah, I’m thinking part of the reason it got a renewal was they stuck to their original budget.
I barely saw a trailer to it while watching The Equalizer on dvd. It looks good. I will check it out.
I thought this comic went from sort of intriguing to up its own ass so far as to be unrecoverable after about 20 issues. Given that, is there any point in me watching the show?