Is Your Alma Mater On This List Of America’s Worst Colleges?

If you can read this, you probably didn’t go to one of America’s worst colleges. Sorry, Arkansas Baptist graduates, not that you know what these squiggles are anyway. Washington Monthly investigated the worst universities in the country, based on factors like cost, graduation rate (or lack there), degrees given to part-time and transfer students, demographics, and whether it’s located in Florida.
Here’s what they found.
As noted elsewhere, the only college to appear on at least three of the four rankings is DeVry University, the University of Phoenix of the north. Famous alumni include Kyle Broflovski…
…and most bloggers.
Hmm it is almost as if schools that advertise high paying jobs in things like “design, art, and technology” are geared towards low income people who try to better themselves only to go to a school that demands so much money and time that they cannot graduate on time and force them into loans they cannot pay back.
USA! USA! USA!
Yea, but when your on Welfare, Drawing pictures on the street corner is more money then you have ever “Earned”.
There is so much perfection in @Jason M. Ferguson comment.
Further supporting the golden rule “If it’s advertised at 2am, its not good for you.
HA HA Southern Vermont College. That’s where the Bennington College rejects go.
st Augustines (NC) is on 3 of the 4 lists….although I’ve never heard of it and I’m in the state
NC represent. Shaw was the only one I knew on there, which is a shame. They have such a good radio station. That should’ve been taken into account.
Let this be a lesson to anyone who wants to go to a historically black college in NC, pick A&T.
Boy, was I relieved to see my alma mater, the Hollywood Upstairs Medical College, wasn’t on this list.
I still wonder why my diploma has “Diploma” and “College” in quotes, though.
HI Doctor Nick!
Also a notable DeVry Alumn: Clarence BEEFTANK. [www.sbnation.com]
Did not see my alma mater, Southwest Acupuncture College on any of these lists ~ exhale, big sigh of relief
“Paul Smith’s College”
Jeezus, we’re not even trying to pass for-profit schools off as legitimate any more.
I don’t see Kentucky on this list anywhere! Suck it!
I wonder why the graduation rates at hbcu’s are so low
Two reasons:
1. They tend to take in students who aren’t accepted elsewhere.
2. They are often underfunded to begin with and, in many (read: Southern) states, they take the largest cuts to funding when schools are on the chopping block.
Holy Cross made the list. Suck on that, Rudy.
As a board recognized “Ph.D” from DeVry, I demand you stop besmirching my alma mater’s good name.