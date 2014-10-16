Is Your Alma Mater On This List Of America’s Worst Colleges?

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.16.14 19 Comments

If you can read this, you probably didn’t go to one of America’s worst colleges. Sorry, Arkansas Baptist graduates, not that you know what these squiggles are anyway. Washington Monthly investigated the worst universities in the country, based on factors like cost, graduation rate (or lack there), degrees given to part-time and transfer students, demographics, and whether it’s located in Florida.

Here’s what they found.

As noted elsewhere, the only college to appear on at least three of the four rankings is DeVry University, the University of Phoenix of the north. Famous alumni include Kyle Broflovski…

…and most bloggers.

Via Washington Monthly

