Prepare For A New Era With These Brand New ‘Star Wars Rebels’ Trailers

Star Wars Rebels will be the first new Star Wars addition since the slate was wiped clean in regards to canon and the cast was announced for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars. It’s also Star Wars day, so it is fitting that Disney and Lucasfilm would unleash some new trailers today.

This is the first real look at the show aside from some shots here and there, so I’m sure opinions will vary. I can’t say I’m too high on the whole thing, especially since some of the characters look like dolls, but it’s also not made for me. I’m an old man. My Star Wars had puppets and weird disco musical numbers.

It is pretty cool to see the old Storm Troopers and Imperial Navy stuff in an official capacity though. I’m gonna go hug my Wookie and try to talk my girlfriend into letting me talk dirty to her in Yoda’s voice.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Star Wars)