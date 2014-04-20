Prepare To Wholly Ruin Your Childhood With Scientifically Accurate Spongebob Squarepants

The folks at Animation Domination on Fox have really struck a chord for me with the Scientifically Accurate series of clips. We’ve covered a few here in the past, but this one might just take the cake.

This time around, the target is Spongebob Squarepants, holder of the title, “cartoon adults could watch and find sick disgusting humor to enjoy.” You know, the one Rocko’s Modern Life once held.

They take Bikini Bottom and poke holes in everything you probably like about the show, replacing it with a dark reality that isn’t half as fun. There’s even a nod to the idea that Bikini Bottom is the result of all that pesky nuclear testing on Bikini Atoll. All that together makes for another fine success.

(Via AD High Def)