Primeval Shall Return in 2011

Fans of the BBC America show Primeval rejoice, thanks to a lot of confusing dealings detailed by Variety the dino drama will return sometimes in 2011 and will still be on BBC America.
I bet you thought I was going to make some kind of extinction pun, right? Nah, that’s a little too on the nose.
So, is the show worth saving? Anyone watch it? What’s the deal?
It’s great to hear this is coming back. I just hope they can settle on a fixed team from now on, instead of all the chopping and changing that went on in season three.