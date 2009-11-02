Primeval Shall Return in 2011

#Dinosaurs
11.02.09 9 years ago

Fans of the BBC America show Primeval rejoice, thanks to a lot of confusing dealings detailed by Variety the dino drama will return sometimes in 2011 and will still be on BBC America.

I bet you thought I was going to make some kind of extinction pun, right? Nah, that’s a little too on the nose.

So, is the show worth saving? Anyone watch it? What’s the deal?

