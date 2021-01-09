While some have to be forced off social media, such as outgoing American president Donald Trump, others leave by choice. That, reportedly, is what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are doing. A source close to them told The Times of London that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new company, Archewell, they have “no plans” to put it on Twitter, Facebook, etc. They are also “very unlikely” to return to their personal accounts.

The pair, who left England and most of their royal duties last year and wound up in California with a Netflix deal, have previously opened up about being harassed online, just as they have by the British tabloids. They also haven’t been on social media in some time. Markle talked to People in October, explaining why she’s stepped away from a life devoted to doomscrolling and such:

“I’ve made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and many ways that’s helpful for me … I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it. And it is so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction like many others. There are very few things in this world where you call the person who is engaging with it a user.”

(Via The Times of London and EW)