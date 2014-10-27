Princess Jasmine Cat Riding A Roomba-Powered Magic Carpet Is The Ultimate Test In Feline Patience

10.27.14 4 years ago

The worst part about this video isn’t that this poor cat is being forced to dress like Princess Jasmine from Aladdin or sit on a jaunty little Persian Carpet on a top of a Roomba — it’s that this is a boy cat. Yes, this is the infamous Max the Roomba-Riding Cat, previously seen dressed like a shark while chasing a duck. I mean aren’t they worried that Max is going to get bullied by other boy cats for dressing up as a princess? Or that he’ll grow up confused or even worse yet, he’ll — *lowers voice* — turn gay? SMH.

Kidding, obviously. If Max feels like he best identifies wearing a princess dress, then more power to him. Now excuse me while I watch this GIF on an endless loop.

(Via Huffington Post)

