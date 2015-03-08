Pro Tip: Not Every Beefy Guy In a Packers Hat Is T.J. Lang

Just kickin it with the realist dude in the NFL, @TJLang70 nicest guy I've ever met. pic.twitter.com/egvws3ahC9
— Andrew (@PhacelessAce) March 8, 2015
An important lesson learned by young Andrew is to do a Google image search before believing a doughy white dude when he tells you that he’s an offensive lineman for the Packers. It’ll save you some grief when the actual player corrects you over social media.
“@PhacelessAce: Just kickin it with the realist dude in the NFL, @TJLang70 nicest guy I've ever met. pic.twitter.com/HdBwzRjCko” catfished bro
— TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 8, 2015
Let’s see just how far off Andrew was. Ooh, well, at least the facial hair is the right color.
Lmao TJ Lang vs the guy pretending to be him pic.twitter.com/JYjXYHbT3j
— trill ball (@trillballins) March 8, 2015
I always pictured Brian Posehn as taller…
Not every beefy guy is T.J.Lang, but they’re most likely from Wisconsin.
Have never seen a photo of an NFL player outside of work in their team hat.
Looks like he needs a follow up tweet that TJ Lang died.
White people all look alike y’know?
I however, totally met Cutler yesterday. Here’s a picture I took! [s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com]
Nah, he’s way too cute to be Catler
[twitter.com]
This calls into question my recent lunch with Samuel Clemens.
Or this
Man, Aaron Rodgers really let himself go!
He’s trying out for the bears
Suh to the Dolphins for $114 mil with 60 guaranteed.
/Rationalizes that it’s too much money and the Dolphins spent themselves out of contention with so many other holes on that team and the Lions will be fine with a solid DC, cap space and time to spend it
//is trying not to cry like a baby-man over a football player
Tom Brady is having nightmares about this
@Helen of Troy Aikman; the other QBs in the division don’t have to worry: they’ll throw the INT before Suh gets there, quick release and all.
That guy looks more like Christmas Ape no offense and no homo.
Not every woman in a men’s suit is K.D Lang.
This is a Moose approved komment.
kotw
I thought Lang was more of a neocubist than a realist. I stand corrected.
Staatliches Bauha-HAHAHAHAHAHAHA-us !
Andrew (@PhacelessAce) is fucking lucky he did not wake up in an alley with a pounding headache and a sore, bleeding, buttery gravy smelling asshole.
Jamarcus Russell is wondering where he can find this alley.