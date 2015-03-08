Pro Tip: Not Every Beefy Guy In a Packers Hat Is T.J. Lang

Just kickin it with the realist dude in the NFL, @TJLang70 nicest guy I've ever met. pic.twitter.com/egvws3ahC9 — Andrew (@PhacelessAce) March 8, 2015

An important lesson learned by young Andrew is to do a Google image search before believing a doughy white dude when he tells you that he’s an offensive lineman for the Packers. It’ll save you some grief when the actual player corrects you over social media.

“@PhacelessAce: Just kickin it with the realist dude in the NFL, @TJLang70 nicest guy I've ever met. pic.twitter.com/HdBwzRjCko” catfished bro — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) March 8, 2015

Let’s see just how far off Andrew was. Ooh, well, at least the facial hair is the right color.