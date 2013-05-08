Pull List: Comics Arriving 5/8/13

What’s awaiting you at the comics shop this week? It’s a fairly light week for fans, but there are some new books to try out.

DC finishes Team 7 and Deathstroke, and has more Batman, Justice League of America, and Threshold.

Marvel has more Thor and Wolverine, the latter rapidly turning into one of their best books in print right now and the former being superb as well.

Image launches Chin Music, and has more Prophet and Walking Dead.

Dark Horse debuts X, and has more Star Wars and Creepy.

IDW finishes The Rocketeer: Hollywood Horror, and has more Fever Ridge and Star Trek.

And Boom! has more Supurbia and Bravest Warriors.

Reviews

Batman #20

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo pay off their previous Clayface issue with their usual panache. Capullo loves drawing Clayface, and does a wonderful job of making him creepy… and there’s a little nod to the DCAU that I won’t spoil here, but will make a lot of fans’ day.

Batman And Red Hood #20

Peter Tomasi is handling the fallout of Damien Wayne’s death a lot better than the rest of the DC stable. Some of his best work has been on these last few issues of Batman And Robin, and this story makes it painful and personal for Jason Todd. The art team is solid as always, but colorist John Kalisz really stands for his subtle, vivid work here. If you’re not following this book, this standalone issue is a great place to start.

Suicide Squad #20

Ales Kot and Patrick Zircher offer up one of the darker issues of an already fairly gritty book. Amanda Waller has apparently decided the key to restoring stability and control to her team of pet supervillains is to really tick them off. This issue is a slow burn… but so’s thermite, until it catches.

Katana #4

In the last issue, Ann Nocenti cut loose the Creeper, and in this issue… well… let’s just say unleashing a Japanese trickster demon never goes well, and things go downhill from there. Of note is that Art Thibert is on the art team, with Alex Sanchez on pencils, and they’re still working out the kinks: Sanchez is a much different inker, and the book can seem a little flat artistically. But the book remains fun, and that’s what’s important.

Justice League Of America #3

Geoff Johns continues to mix political thriller and old-fashioned team book action, and it’s a pretty good mix. We’ll be meeting the Society of Super-Villains next issue, and we get a taste of it by meeting… Well, let’s say a few reinvented villains.

Also of note, Matt Kindt’s backup features continue to be superbly crafted character pieces. Hopefully Kindt is being groomed to take over JLA; they’re that good.

Star Wars #5

I know I keep saying it, but buy this book. Brian Wood and Carlos D’Anda aren’t just turning out some great Star Wars yarns, they’re making great comics, period.

X #1

This book is strong on action and relatively light on the gore, which is a good thing, but it doesn’t really have much depth so far. We’ll stick with it, not least for Eric Nguyen’s art, but hopefully there’s a bit more to this X.

Creepy #12

Nobody does anthology comics quite like Dark Horse. This book, largely new stories but with a Ditko and Goodwin reprint, runs the gamut from gag strips to disturbing horror stories, with John Arcudi’s story of wolves and honor being the gem of the bunch. But the whole book is worth the price: A nice chill for the start of summer.

The Rocketeer: Hollywood Horror #4

This book has a Cthulhu robot. Admit it, you’re buying it in your mind as you read this. Joking aside, this wraps the miniseries by Roger Langridge and J. Bone on a high note, and is as loving a tribute to Hollywood’s golden age as you’ll ever find. It’s lighthearted and fun, and one of the most joyous books on the stands this week.

Fever Ridge #3

Nick Heimos explicitly admits he’s writing for the trade in this books epilogue, which frankly is a bit unfortunate because of the book’s pacing issues. But Nick Runge’s artwork continues to be superb, and this book ends on a pretty strong cliffhanger, so it might finally be picking up on an issue by issue basis.

Archer And Armstrong #0

Somewhere, a classicist is crying as Fred Van Lente takes on the Epic of Gilgamesh. Clayton Henry clearly loves the goofy pulp SF Van Lente throws at him, and Van Lente’s comedic gifts make it a zippy, funny story that tells us a lot more about Armstrong than one might expect.

Harbinger #12

Joshua Dysart puts a fairly human face on a bunch of insane walking bombs. No, not the Harbinger team, the people they’re trying to help. Character is the focus on this issue, but it’s pretty clear things aren’t going to end well, especially since Bloodshot is on the way next issue.

