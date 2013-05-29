Pull List: Comics Arriving May 29th

Reviews

Adventures Of Superman #1

This anthology book gets to a strong start with a mix of superhero action, comedy and whimsy. It’s really the central story of Jeff Lemire that’s the best, a lighthearted look at what Superman thinks of kids plays heroes and villains, but the overall book is a lot of fun and well worth picking up.

The Wake #1

Scott Snyder and Sean Murphy have talked to us about the book and what stands out most, aside from Murphy’s detailed, angular art is just how funny this book is. It’s mostly due to the book largely setting the stage for what’s to come, and the ending splash may not be a surprise, but it’s a fast-paced story and you’ll want the next issue right away.

Red Hood and The Outlaws Annual #1

James Tynion IV and Al Barrionuevo tell a fairly solid story and reinvent Cheshire in an interesting way, but unless you’re already following the book, there isn’t much reason to read the annual.

Catwoman Annual #1

Similarly, this is more of a long Catwoman story instead of its own distinct piece, but Ann Nocenti has a lot of fun with Catwoman’s amorality here, and it’s worth reading just for her take on a gang war.

Earth 2 Annual #1

Pretty much just for fans of James Robinson’s take on the Justice Society, but if you count yourself among the book’s fans, this annual is a can’t-miss story about the past of one Al Pratt.

Batman: The Dark Knight Annual #1

Say you’re a criminal in Gotham. You’re probably not the most together person, and in fact you’re likely outright insane. And there’s a man who seemingly swoops from the skies out of nowhere, ruins your carefully crafted schemes, and beats you senseless over, and over, and over again.

How deep would Batman get in your skull? Just how scared of him would you be?

Gregg Hurwitz explores this question in this annual in a one-shot story that’s a mix of scary and funny you rarely see with Batman. Szymon Kudranski’s art only heightens the tone; his taste for shadows and subtly distorting features gives the book a dark horror edge. Highly recommended and a lot of fun.

Amala’s Blade #2

Steve Horton and Michael Dialynas are rapidly putting together one of the best action series on the stands. This book is pretty much entirely action: Amala kicking ass, Amala sneaking into a capital, and ending on a cliffhanger that makes you wonder just how much deeper she can get in over her head. It’s a superb miniseries and if you haven’t been following it, by all means start.

B.P.R.D.: Vampire #3

The surprisingly twisty story to this book is really just the icing on the cake: Gabriel Ba’s gorgeous art would make this book a pleasure to read even with no dialogue. Well worth reading, especially for B.P.R.D. fans.

King Conan: Hour of The Dragon #1

Timothy Truman and Tomas Giorello have some beautiful art here, but the book is undone a bit by being more words than action. Especially with the current Conan ongoing, and its mix of action and emotional texture, this seems a bit thin, more of a throwback to the ’70s comics than in line with the more complex books featuring Conan on the stands right now. It’s still fun, but fans of the ongoing might be disappointed.

Dragon Age: Until We Sleep #3

David Gaider, Alexander Freed and Chad Hardin wrap up their miniseries on a melancholy note, giving a little depth to what’s otherwise a fairly straightforward fantasy comic and giving this a nice and enjoyable wrap-up.

The Last of Us: American Dreams #2

We loved the first issue, and the second issue is just as good. This book does a superb job giving Ellie some real emotional depth while standing as its own story, and even if you don’t care about the game, you owe it to yourself to pick up this book.

Kill Shakespeare: Tide Of Blood #4

Really, if you haven’t been reading this, you’ve been missing out on some of the best comics on the stands right now. Simultaneously deeply faithful to Shakespeare and a fascinating riff on the power of stories, it’s a blast, as we’ve already told you. So check it out.

Full Retail List

DC COMICS

MARVEL COMICS

IMAGE COMICS

DARK HORSE COMICS

IDW PUBLISHING

BOOM! STUDIOS

ACTION LAB ENTERTAINMENT

ALTERNA COMICS

AMIGO COMICS

AMP! COMICS FOR KIDS

AMRYL ENTERTAINMENT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

ARCANA STUDIO

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

ASPEN COMICS

BLACK LIBRARY

BLACK WATCH COMICS

BONGO COMICS

BROADSWORD COMICS

CAMPFIRE

CHRONICLE BOOKS

COMIC SHOP NEWS

CONUNDRUM PRESS

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

FIRST SECOND

GRAPHIX

INSIGHT EDITIONS

KODANSHA COMICS

METROPOLITAN BOOKS

PAPERCUTZ

PICTUREBOX

QUIRK BOOKS

RANDOM HOUSE

RENEGADE ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

RUNNING PRESS

SEDUCTION CINEMA COMICS

STORM KING PRODUCTIONS

VANGUARD PRODUCTIONS

VERTICAL

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

