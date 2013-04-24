Pull List: Comics Coming Out 4/24/13

It’s the last New Comic Book Day of April. And we’ve got reviews from Dark Horse, Image, and IDW to celebrate!

DC sends Booster Gold to the Old West in All-Star Western #19, finishes Before Watchmen: Comedian, and has more Katana and Flash.

Marvel wraps up Deadpool Killustrated and X-Termination, and has a whole bunch of second printing and trades hitting the stores today. Looks like somebody at Disney took stock complaints to heart.

Image ties up The End Times of Bram and Ben and Witch Doctor: Mal Practice, launches Jupiter’s Legacy, and has more Manhattan Projects, East of West, Skullkickers, and Five Weapons.

Dark Horse sharpens Amala’s Blade, finishes The Answer, and has more Dark Horse Presents, Massive, and Mind MGMT.

IDW wraps Killogy and The High Ways, and has more KISS Solo, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Judge Dredd: Year One.

Reviews

Witch Doctor: Mal Practice #6

Brandon Seifert throws some absolutely hilarious curveballs in this final issue for the Witch Doctor mini, turning what could have been a fairly standard finale into a riot. Lukas Ketner meanwhile delivers his usual top-notch artwork, and emphasizes the humor even more. If you haven’t been following this series, pick it up; it’s one of the funniest, and best, books on the stands.

Mind MGMT #10

How do you surprise a man who can always predict the future? Matt Kindt has a surprising answer in an issue that works as simultaneous character study and low-key thriller. Another great issue from a strong book.

The Massive #11

After a reflective issue last month about character building and desperation, Brian Wood and Declan Shalvey make with giant shark attacks.

Seriously. Although it’s actually more sad than it sounds: The sharks are a metaphor for the wider ecological destruction, and the chaos that might unfold. But still, giant shark attacks.

B.P.R.D.: Vampire #2

Gabriel Ba does a good interpretation of Mike Mignola’s art, and this story is beginning to recall the best of Hellboy: steeped in folklore and history, and fairly compelling in its own right. Worth reading, especially for horror fans.

The Answer! #4

While funny, this concluding issue doesn’t actually answer a lot of questions. It is, however, really, really funny; Dennis Hopeless really enjoys turning dialogue cliches on their head, and it is tempting to learn the secret behind the somewhat ridiculous masked hero who keeps coming back to life. Plus Mike Norton’s art is always a joy. Hopefully this isn’t the end of The Answer!.

Amala’s Blade #1

Steve Horton and Michael Dialynas launch their mini with a solid and entertaining first issue. The character of Amala in particular stands out because she’s not some big-boobed sexpot, but a fully competent fighter wearing actual battle armor. It’s a fun, engaging book and we’ll be curious to see where it goes from here.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #21

You’ll guess the twist to this issue well before it kicks in, but this is a good jumping on point, and with Kevin Eastman handling the art and story, this feels very much like the old-school TMNT comics, before the cartoon. Also, Eastman’s just gotten better at handling action scenes; a lot of artists could stand to take notes.

KISS Solo #2: The Starchild

Last month’s take on Gene Simmons was van-art grade ridiculous, so Tom Waltz goes instead for a Heavy Metal tone. No, the comic, not the genre. This is basically a silly space opera made even sillier by the inclusion of a KISS band member, but it’s good goofy fun, and a ’80s flashback for those who miss that sort of thing.

Kill Shakespeare: Tide of Blood #3

This issue opens with what’s a bizarre sight even for this book: Shakespeare as a stand-up comedian. But it leads into a larger point about the book which we won’t ruin here. Suffice to say, fans of this series will love this issue, and we’re big fans ourselves.

Full Retail List

