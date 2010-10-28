Pumpkin Flavored Everything

I hate Fall. A few months ago, Uproxx favorite son Drew Magary wrote a diatribe against summer, listing the multitude of things he hated about the warm weather months. While I understand his reasoning, I couldn’t disagree more. The summer is when things are alive. People are outside, the grass is green, I am in shorts, girls are in much shorter shorts — these are all good things. Moreover, as a student who is accustomed to having summers off, it means freedom. When the fall approaches, it signals death. Leaves fall of the trees, I prepare to turn over whatever semblance of a life I have to the grind of law school, and the temperature begins a God-awful freefall that doesn’t end until mid-March. So in September and October, I start looking around furiously for things to keep me sane. There is football, of course. And there is pumpkin.



It seems like there are more and more pumpkin flavored things every year*. This is fine by me. The more the better. Baked goods, drinks, stews — in the fall the pumpkin is king. I can’t get enough of it, to the point I will order things I don’t normally like because they are flavored with the delicious gourd. (Note: “The Delicious Gourds” would have been a great name for a 90s rock band.) So I’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest pumpkiny things you should try this fall, whether it adds to your love of the season, or keeps you from going into a murderous rage as winter approaches.

*Given how good pumpkin flavor is, it’s weird how gross actual pumpkin tastes. The essence can be used to flavor almost anything, but no one eats pumpkin guts raw. I guess, like ugly children in a school play, it’s just better in the background.

Pumpkin roll





Pumpkin pie gets all the attention in the dessert category, but don’t neglect this glorious option. A sheet of moist pumpkin cake coated with a thick layer of sweet cream cheese filling, all rolled up like a pinwheel? HELL. YES. The only downside to this is that, for some reason, the socially acceptable serving size is a few small 1-inch slices. I could pick up the whole thing and eat it like a giant dessert burrito (and I may have once or twice, to Mama Guerrero’s shock and dismay… I regret nothing).

Pumpkin beer

Usually complimented by cinnamon & nutmeg, pumpkin beer is a great alternative to your normal beer choices. It goes great with a lot of fall-type entrees like stews and soups, or is delicious on its own. My own personal favorite is DogFish Head’s Punkin Ale, but I’ve yet to come across one I really didn’t like. Oh, and last night I dumped a shot of whipped cream vodka into a pumpkin beer, which, while far from the manliest thing I’ve ever done, was so delicious that I wouldn’t apologize for it if twelve orphans had died in the process.

Ol’ Dirty Pumpkin

Technically a different kind of pumpkin flavor (“flava,” if you will), but awesome nonetheless.

(via scholar and gentleman @samer_k)

Pumpkin coffee & baked goods

Every fall, Dunkin Donuts rolls out its Pumpkin Spice coffee/latte, pumpkin muffins, and pumpkin cake donuts. Every fall, I gain 10 lbs. Coincidence? Probably not. Also probably not a coincidence: the day I got my first pumpkin cake donut of the season, I saw a decisive majority of this one hot girl’s boob fall out of her dress when she bent over in front of me in class. Donuts are powerful things.

Pumpkin Miscellany

image via @sarah_sprague

As I said, there is almost nothing pumpkin flavored I won’t try. It all looks so delicious. Like these Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts, which I have yet to come across, but will probably ravage in the middle of the grocery store like some sort of rabid hobo when I do. So cut out a pumpkin heavy recipe in the paper, or go on a scavenger hunt the next time you’re out shopping and toss something new in your cart. Unless of course you live in the greater Philadelphia area, in which case HANDS OFF. I’m keeping all of it to myself.