Pussy Riot Might Star In ‘Spring Breakers: The Second Coming’

Getty Image

Spring Breakers is getting a sequel, most likely without the blessing of director Harmony Korine. James Franco isn’t happy, but that’s not stopping anything. The interesting news here is that the sequel may star members of Pussy Riot, Via Indie Wire:

Members of Russian punks/activists Pussy Riot are set to meet with producers this week about possibly starring in the movie. Frontwomen Nadezhda “Nadya” Tolokonnikova and Maria “Masha” Alyokhina (pictured above, far left and far right) will consider the Jonas Akerlund directed project that is being sold as feminist statement. “The fiction of ‘Spring Breakers’ never met with the reality of Pussy Riots — until now,” producer Chris Hanely told Variety. “Since there are some suggestions in the reporting on ‘Second Coming’ that it is a ‘weak’ or ‘lame’ sequel, the new Irvine Welsh screenplay has the strongest feminine voice of the ‘Spring Breakers’ characters so far. And Nadya and Maria of Pussy Riot are a powerful new voice of world feminism. We are all into radical innovations.”

Nothing says feminism like being in a sequel to a movie where girls are in bikinis the entire time showing off their special areas. Maybe this movie will have a plot where all the girls travel to Ukraine and get imprisoned or something. I don’t know. I don’t have all the answers, but I will watch every single minute to find out.

UPDATE: Yeah, so about that. Pussy Riot just took to Twitter to debunk this story. They will not be starring the movie, but they also have a fantastic sense of humor about it.

Nothing beats a good Russia joke. Pussy Riot is great.

(Via Indie Wire)