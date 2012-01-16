You Can Get $10 Million. All You Have To Do Is Invent The Tricorder From Star Trek.

#Medicine #Science #Star Trek #Cosplay
Entertainment Editor
01.16.12

The Qualcomm Tricorder X PRIZE (previously discussed here) has officially launched at CES in Las Vegas with financial backing from the X PRIZE Foundation and Qualcomm. The $10 million prize will go to whoever can build a portable, non-invasive device which is “capable of capturing key health metrics and diagnosing a set of 15 diseases”.

In order to win the prize, the device also has to weigh 5lb (2.2kg) or less, and the competition will only be open for the next three and a half years. In other words, you have till the summer of 2015 to invent the tricorder used in the 23rd century on Star Trek. X Prize Foundation chairman Peter Diamandis did specify that the tricorder wouldn’t need to make the same sound effects to win the prize, although we think it totally should.

Via BBC and Medgadget

Banner picture: cosplay by Scottsdalien, photographed by Phoenix Comicon.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Medicine#Science#Star Trek#Cosplay
TAGSCOSPLAYMedicineQUALCOMMscienceStar TrekTechTRICORDERX-PRIZE

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP