The Death Of The Queen’s Last Corgi Ends An 80-Year-Old Bloodline

04.18.18 29 mins ago

NBC/Olympics

Willow, the Queen of England’s last remaining corgi, has died after a battle with cancer. It’s always heartbreaking when a dog passes away, but the Queen’s love of her corgis has been legendary over the decades. They were shown flopping around in the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, Netflix’s The Crown, and The King’s Speech, and there may not be a single dog breed more interlinked to a person than corgis and the Queen. Now, with the death of her final corgi that has been bred from a line reaching back to her first personal pup she received in the 1940s, it’s truly the end of an era.

A source in Buckingham Palace told the Daily Mail that the Queen is utterly devasted by the death of her last corgi, even after owning 30 of them since she was given her first, Dookie, by her father King George VI, in 1933. That’s 85 years of undeniable love for the goofy, stumpy herders.

