R.I.P. Russian Sex Geckos: All Five Reptilian Cosmonauts Have Perished

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooo…

Every last one of Russia’s famed reptilian cosmonauts, known affectionately as the “sex geckos” owing to the carnal nature of their space voyage, has died, the Federal Space Agency revealed Monday. The geckos had been on a two-month mission launched to facilitate research on the effects of zero-gravity on reproductive systems. [Moscow Times]

NOT THE SEX GECKOS!

I haven’t been this upset about an animal death since Swino, the Australian pig that drank 18 beers he stole from a campsite and then got in a fight with a cow, passed away in a car accident. I just … I just…

[sits down at piano, begins playing softly]

Goodbye sex geckos

Though I never knew you at all

You had the grace to float in space

While those around you crawled

They pulled you from the forest

And they launched you into the sky

They put you on spaceship

And you humped until you died

And it seems to me you lived your life

Like some geckos out in space

Never knowing what to cling to

Without gravity

And I would have liked to have known you

But I was stuck on land

Your candle burned out long before

Any of us ever planned

[closes lid to piano, wipes away single tear]