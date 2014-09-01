R.I.P. Russian Sex Geckos: All Five Reptilian Cosmonauts Have Perished

Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooo…
Every last one of Russia’s famed reptilian cosmonauts, known affectionately as the “sex geckos” owing to the carnal nature of their space voyage, has died, the Federal Space Agency revealed Monday.
The geckos had been on a two-month mission launched to facilitate research on the effects of zero-gravity on reproductive systems. [Moscow Times]
NOT THE SEX GECKOS!
I haven’t been this upset about an animal death since Swino, the Australian pig that drank 18 beers he stole from a campsite and then got in a fight with a cow, passed away in a car accident. I just … I just…
[sits down at piano, begins playing softly]
Goodbye sex geckos
Though I never knew you at all
You had the grace to float in space
While those around you crawled
They pulled you from the forest
And they launched you into the sky
They put you on spaceship
And you humped until you died
And it seems to me you lived your life
Like some geckos out in space
Never knowing what to cling to
Without gravity
And I would have liked to have known you
But I was stuck on land
Your candle burned out long before
Any of us ever planned
[closes lid to piano, wipes away single tear]
This is a dark day for gecko-kind. Somebody inform the Gecio Gecko and Gex the Gecko.
Holy shit, somebody else remembers Gex?
“Fate has ordained that the [brave sex geckos] who went to [space] to explore [and fuck] in peace will stay on the moon to rest in peace.”
If Nixon”s not going to use it, I will
“They will be mourned by their families and friends; they will be mourned by their nation; they will be mourned by the people of the world; they will be mourned by a Mother Earth that dared send [five of her horny reptilian] sons [and daughters] into the unknown.”
Not a gecko, but close enough and appropriate today in multiple ways:
Oh Artie boy, the bugs, the bugs are buzzing.
There’s gnats and ants, mosquitoes on the fly.
And there’ll be time for breakfast, lunch and dinner,
In that big chameleon banquet in the sky.
[www.youtube.com]
If geckos cannot have sweet-sweet zero gravity sex, what hope for the rest of us?
Dammit, Russia. Can’t you do anything right!?
RIP, Sex Geckos. May you continue your space orgy in gecko heaven.
Much to Vladimir Putin’s chargin, they were Gaykos. Lots of space anal was had.
They were alive when they landed. Check ’em for traces of polonium!
John Oliver better talk about this tragic news on Sunday.
Great, now I have “Space Oddity” stuck in my head.
Can you hear me, Sex Geckos?
Can you hear me, Sex Geckos?
Can you hear me, Sex Geckos?
Can you….