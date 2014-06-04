Racist Stripper Lady Doesn’t Understand What She Did Wrong; Claims To Have A Black Cousin

The Racist Stripper Lady from this morning’s jaw-dropping video has been identified as Janelle Ambrosia, who called in to Buffalo’s 93.7 WBLK earlier today to purportedly tell her side of the story. While true, we don’t know what went down just prior to the gentleman sitting in the car started filming the sequence of events, her recollection is spotty at best.
At first says that the man filming, who appeared calm and collected throughout the whole ordeal, called her a name that she can’t remember. She then quickly changes her tune, however, claiming that he called her a “crackheaded cracker” and a “honky,” which she insists are more racist terms than the n-word, because the n-word just means “an ignorant person.” Furthermore, she’d like you to know that she’s not racist at all, and has a “black cousin” to prove it.
The most damning piece of testimony, however, is that throughout the interview she makes the claim over and over again that the dispute started after the man filming almost “hit her son” with his car — even though SHE, HERSELF admits on the original video that it started because he “scared her son” when he started his car.
Despite ALL OF THIS NONSENSE, around the middle of the interview when she starts crying salty crocodile tears and saying that her ex is going to take her kids, and I feel a twinge of sympathy for her. She’s unintelligent, ignorant trash, and legitimately doesn’t even seem to understand what she did was wrong and why she should apologize for it. Hell, in her insane, delusional head, at this point she probably really does believe the evil black man tried to run down her kids in cold blood.
And then I watch the original video again and I’m like, yep, somebody please take them kids.
I’m pretty sure his stereo was blaring and that’s what scared the kid, a good bass-kick out of nowhere will do that. Either way, I don’t give a shit what he did, if you lower yourself to names, you’ve used up everything and you’re not worth the fight.
Not to mention the fact that her son was yelling out racial slurs towards the guy in the truck during the video, so yeah more likely isn’t the first time she’s been spewing out racial shit in front of her kids so hope her ex takes them away from her ignorant ass.
Her Twitter account will wipe away any sympathy you could ever feel for her, trust me.
Seeing as this account is two years old, im going to assume its not a troll and really her
Janelle Ambrosia @JanelleAmbrosia · 5h
if you act like a nigger you’re going to be called a nigger
Replied to 0 times
Janelle Ambrosia @JanelleAmbrosia · 5h
There’s millions of closet door racists. I’m the only one who has the guts to say what i feel. Sorry to the people who think that i care!!!!
Yeah — she seems pretty proud of her racism.
You know…I curate my Twitter feed pretty carefully. As a result, I find it endlessly amusing and informative. And then I see accounts like hers, and the THOUSANDS of people like her, and I sadly realize that Twitter is the internet’s Id, and it’s the preferred forum for racist fucking twats like this, and there are TONS of them out there, and then I weep for the country.
The twitter account now claims to be a parody account.
So this is what rock bottom looks like.
I’m all for the kids being taken from her, except for the fact that I doubt he’s a nuclear physicist/poet laurate who one day decided that the best woman to bring his genius seed into the world was Racist Dummy up there.
Her twitter timeline is truly something to behold right now. She’s asking the tough questions like “our president is black, how am i a racist?” and “if people can be openly gay how come i can’t be openly racist?” I suggest you all take a quick look, it’s worth it. Turns out though, she’s a total racist.
At least she doesn’t seem disillusioned about the reality of what is happening because of this.
“I can’t be racist, I have a black cousin. Of course, I hate his guts because he’s black…Oops, I said the quiet part loud and the loud part quiet.”
“don’t start trippin’ and shit, calling me a racist, because I don’t mean “nigga” in a disrespectful way. I mean it as a general term for an ignorant motherfucker. Anybody, of any race, can be an ignorant motherfucker. ”
Stealing a play from the book of Gin Rummy I see.
