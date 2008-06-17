Raiders’ latest questionable investment gets Deebo’d

Javon Walker has really changed his ways after witnessing up-close the murder of friend and teammate Darrent Williams on New Year’s Day 2007. Nah, just yanking yer chain– the champagne-spraying waste of money was found unconscious at a Las Vegas intersection. Details, like Walker, are sketchy, but doctors say he suffered an orbital fracture. They also said you could actually see cartoon stars and cuckoo birds doing the rumba around Walker’s battered head.
The Raiders spent the equivalent of the gross domestic product of Uruguay on Walker. Since then, Walker has done his best to to avoid undue attention. A day before getting KTFO by an unknown assailant, a demure Walker was seen modestly spraying 15 bottles of champagne on Tryst patrons. A regular shrinking violet, this guy.
Die-hard Raiders fans can look forward to another season of frustration. And meth, lots of meth.
Apparently (not making this up) he was involved in a champagne buying/spraying war with Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather won and then made it rain off a balcony. Vegas rumor has one of Mayweather’s guys as the assailant.
Dammit. I was at Tryst Saturday night and didn’t get sprayed with one drop of Javon’s sweet, sweet juice of the Gods. I did see Oakley though–he’s old as hell now. Huge head, too. There was a huge fight that night, too. Wonder whether it was the Walker/Maywether skirmish.
Be fair. Any orthopedist will tell you that spraying champagne at nightclubs is the leading treatment for serious knee injuries. The guy was just doing some rehab and you people are giving him shit.
I for one believe that Walker is showing that he turned over a new leaf, and the champagne story is just an example of his new focus on philanthropy. And the champagne isn’t even tax deductible.
Somebody was upset that the champagne wasn’t Korbel.
And you got, JACKED UP!!!!
Nothing good happens in Vegas after sunrise.
THAT’S MY BIKE PUNK!!!
Did they steal the gold chain Javon’s grandma gave him?
I once saw Tiny Lester in the Atlanta airport. The man is huge. Andre the Giant huge.
I’m 6’3″ and I nearly wet myself and hid in Deebo’s chicken coop.
Champagne fight? Why couldn’t it have been a gasoline fight ala “Zoolander”?
ps. Bad MS Paint” is slowly becoming one of my favorite tags.
To think this guy has gotten eleventy billion dollars from the Broncos and Raiders. What a worthless sack of fail.
This is what happens when you piss of Charro.
I can’t wait to hear how Javon is going to take Darren McFadden under his wings and show him the way to be right….because it’s what Darrent would have wanted.
To think this guy has gotten eleventy billion dollars from the Broncos and Raiders.
As a Chiefs fan, that thought makes me feel like we’re not the only ones suffering under shitty leadership.
I’m looking at you, Herm.
Oh, to be in the AFC West…
Details, like Walker, are sketchy
So true. So funny.
I am very glad this loser is no longer a Bronco. He is a perfect fit for the Raiders though.
Hines Wald say tarr leceivers juss bunch of clack head tlouble makers not good ‘nough to cally Hines Wald jock stlap.
With Leather included some spray action photos (ok 2 of them)
Fantastic! Money well spent!
Note to Raider management… never trust an ex-Donk.
Thanks, Dan. Those guys at With Leather really do crackerjack work.
I wish this had happened at the Tryst in Adams Morgan instead of the one in Vegas – it would have made my trip to Jumbo Slice the other night much more interesting.
The fact that he dropped $15,000 on champagne makes me want to cave in his skull.
Pacman’s plan to deflect attention from himself has finally succeeded.
“Pac say nobody make it rain but me or I bust yo shit.”
Im glad the Packers got this loser out of town!
@ Punch Rockgroin: Romanowski seemed to work alright for you guys before he went nuts in that fateful training camp.
