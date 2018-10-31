Rami Malek Is Mostly Unbothered By A Super Awkward Fan Video That Went Viral

Rami Malek has got his hands full this week doing endless interview to promote his new Freddy Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, so he didn’t think much of an awkward fan encounter that ended up going viral. On Monday, 19-year-old St. Francis College film major Xan Black encountered Malek in Manhattan where he had dropped in on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Black approached Malek already filming, and when asked if he would record a message for friends, Malek declined. Instead, he offered to pose for a photo. And then, this happened:

Before appearing on The View the following day, Malek’s publicist pulled him aside to let him know that there was a video making the rounds on the internet. His reaction was instinctively “What did I do?!,” assuming it was something he had said during his press tour. Malek later told Vanity Fair that she was “really funny about it,” adding that when he finally brought himself to watch it, he thought: “Oh, that’s not that bad. I don’t find myself offensive.” He continued:

For any fans still hoping to approach Malek in the wild, the actor clarified his approach: “I am happy to take photos with anyone. I just want to be aware of what people are doing in the moment. When someone films you automatically, it’s a bit intrusive.”

It seems like that should be common sense, but unfortunately that’s just the world we’re living in now. At any rate, should anyone spot Rami Malek out and about, now you know.

