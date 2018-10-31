Rami Malek has got his hands full this week doing endless interview to promote his new Freddy Mercury biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, so he didn’t think much of an awkward fan encounter that ended up going viral. On Monday, 19-year-old St. Francis College film major Xan Black encountered Malek in Manhattan where he had dropped in on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
Black approached Malek already filming, and when asked if he would record a message for friends, Malek declined. Instead, he offered to pose for a photo. And then, this happened:
Before appearing on The View the following day, Malek’s publicist pulled him aside to let him know that there was a video making the rounds on the internet. His reaction was instinctively “What did I do?!,” assuming it was something he had said during his press tour. Malek later told Vanity Fair that she was “really funny about it,” adding that when he finally brought himself to watch it, he thought: “Oh, that’s not that bad. I don’t find myself offensive.” He continued:
For any fans still hoping to approach Malek in the wild, the actor clarified his approach: “I am happy to take photos with anyone. I just want to be aware of what people are doing in the moment. When someone films you automatically, it’s a bit intrusive.”
It seems like that should be common sense, but unfortunately that’s just the world we’re living in now. At any rate, should anyone spot Rami Malek out and about, now you know.
(Via Vanity Fair)
Rule of thumb, don’t want to meet any celebrity. They got tired of meeting fans outside of really controlled circumstances within the first few weeks of being famous.
Or how about this: try not to roll up on someone (who is otherwise trying to be a regular citizen and minding their own business), while already filming them basically ask them if it is OK to film them, and when they politely say “nope but how about a picture” post it for the world to see in an effort to shame the guy instead of respecting the guy’s right to react that way. You could try that.
Ah, we’ve reached the bottom of the barrel for celebrity news. Rami Malek says he’d rather take a photo with a fan than a video. Such a scandal.