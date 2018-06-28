Getty Image

As we all know, culture is highly subjective, and the only thing people like doing more than coming up with ranking lists on the internet are bickering about ranking lists. God help anyone who has ever, say, tried to come up with a definitive ranking of Rick and Morty characters or posted an especially bad food take on Twitter. In other words, RIP your mentions.

That’s why a new ranking meme making the rounds on Twitter is so much fun, which takes a rather anti-list setup by making an overall grand statement on why it’s not productive or healthy to ranks things and then throws in an amusing “Shyamalan twist” at the end.

Take for example, this tweet about the best Netflix shows, ranked:

Top 10 Netflix shows ranked: 10. It’s hard to

9. choose which

8. is the

7. best

6. because they’re

5. all different and

4. unique in

3. their own

2. ways

1. The Office — bre zoubek (@brezoubek) June 28, 2018

The correct answer is actually Parks and Recreation, by the way, but in the spirit of the meme I guess we can let that slide.

The meme can be used to rank literally anything however, from basketball players and animals to condiments and female pop stars:

The Greatest Basketball Players of all time ranked: 20. you

19. can

18. not

17. rank

16. players

15. because

14. each

13. and

12. every

11. one

10. is

9. different

8. and

7. it

6. depends

5. on

4. the

3. person’s

2. preference

1. LeBron James — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) June 27, 2018

Animals ranked by importance: 10. Its not

9. fair to

8. rank

7. animals

6. they are

5. all equally

4. important

3. species of

2. our Earth

1. ANYTHING BUT HUMANS — Jesse Sutton Ⓥ 🌱♎ (@rewildheart) June 27, 2018

Best condiments: 13. They

12. Cannot

11. Be

10. Ranked

9. Because

8. Each

7. Person

6. Has

5. Their

4. Own

3. Individual

2. Preferences

1. Honey Mustard — lexie (@lexie) June 27, 2018