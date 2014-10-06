Raven-Symoné Doesn’t Want To Be Labeled As ‘Gay’ Or ‘African-American’

Last night the former Cosby Show cutie-pie Raven-Symoné appeared on Oprah’s OWN Where Are They Now?, and she had an, um, interesting response to Oprah asking her about a tweet from last year following the overturning of DOMA. In what was a pretty unconventional way of coming out, she stated: “I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you.”

But despite the fact that Raven-Symoné is definitely, 100% without-a-doubt gay, as she tells Oprah, she doesn’t want to be labeled as such. Oh, and while you’re at it — don’t call her African American, either.

“I don’t want to be labeled ‘gay,'” Raven says. “I want to be labeled ‘a human who loves humans.'” In fact, Raven tells Oprah that she rejects the notion of labels completely in all areas of her life. “I’m tired of being labeled,” she says. “I’m an American. I’m not an African-American; I’m an American.”

Cue “GUUUUUURL I know you didn’t just go there” reaction from Oprah:

The remark seems to catch Oprah off guard. “Oh, girl,” Oprah says, shifting in her chair. “Don’t set up the Twitter on fire… Oh, my lord. What did you just say?” “I mean, I don’t know where my roots go to,” Raven explains. “I don’t know how far back they go… I don’t know what country in Africa I’m from, but I do know that my roots are in Louisiana. I’m an American. And that’s a colorless person.” “You’re going to get a lot of flak for saying you’re not African-American. You know that, right?” Oprah asks.

I guess I understand the ideology she’s going for, but there’s no way of making a blanket statement like that without butthurting a few people who do proudly identify with their race and/or sexual orientation. Also I will just say that she has pretty fancy hair for someone who is so anti-color.

