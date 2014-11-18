Read This Woman’s Spectacular Rant About An ‘Entitled’ Woman Who Cut In Line

“Of course this selfish and sh*tty plan worked for you, because it always works for you. It works when you sidle up to the bouncer in your bandage dress, it works when you bolt off the curb and steal a cab from someone…”
Wow. So this rant is pretty damn amazing and features everything we hate about entitled a-holes. In short, this woman was waiting in a long line to hop on a Greyhound bus when another woman casually cut in front of hundreds of people. “You fiddled with your phone and flipped your hair, secure in your skinny rich white girl privilege.”
DAMN!
As far as internet rants go, this falls somewhere between “hide yo kids” and “Leave Britney Alone.”
You and your pleather leggings, your silver sneakers and your expensive slouchy coat. Your shiny black samsonite bag and your long tube, most likely protecting some pretentious and derivative art you yourself made.
You see, the way these buses work is, everybody pays their 15 bucks or whatever online, and then everybody arrives early and lines up in the order that they arrived, so that they might board the bus in an orderly and logical fashion.
When you arrived, it was maybe 5 minutes prior to boarding time. You saw the line stretching halfway around the block, and immediately knew such things were not for you. I mean, you had lowered yourself to dragging your shiny samsonite onto a *bus* operated by *greyhound*, but by god, you are descended from the pilgrims of Plymouth Rock, and you do not wait in *lines*.
So, instead, you wandered about 2/3 of the way up the line, and then stopped to “look at your phone”. This was very artfully done. Clearly outside of the line, but with your back to the plebes and no possibility of eye contact, you created a situation where we all had a suspicion of your intent, but had no firm evidence to really motivate a confrontation. You fiddled with your phone and flipped your hair, secure in your skinny rich white girl privilege, knowing that if you were passive aggressive enough in your approach, *no one* would challenge you.
And you were right. The bus pulled up, everyone started shuffling forward to load their bags, and you swooped right to the front in the shuffle, suddenly alert and efficient. You were one of the first people to board in fact. And I’m sure you were almost bored in your smugness. Of course this selfish and shitty plan worked for you, because it always works for you. It works when you sidle up to the bouncer in your bandage dress, it works when you bolt off the curb and steal a cab from someone, and it worked when Daddy gave some money and nudged your application along at Vassar or Georgetown or whereverthefuck.
I’m a Feminist, and the last thing I ever want to do is tear another woman down. But honestly, seeing your selfish bratty bullshit in that moment, all I wanted to do was give you a swift kick in the ovaries and set your art tube on fire. You are that coddled, spoiled woman, living a charmed but I’m sure very stressed out life, filled with the banal problems of unexamined privilege.
Your time is not more important than that of the rest of the human race. You are not more important. Really, you are less important, because everything you do, even down to something as stupid as boarding a bus, speaks to your ugly character while it shits on the rest of us. Have fun being an awful human. May you be trapped by a huge rock in a loveless marriage, disliked by your colleagues, resented by your children, and may your life be as shallow and unsatisfying as you are.
Man, at least have the decency to try the “chat and cut.” Gosh.
If you’re that fired up do something about it. Call her out. Are we all turning into wimps out here that we have to resort to posting something online instead?
We all have experienced the George Costanza “Jerkstore” moment where we realized something we wanted to say later which was so much better than what we said in the moment. Now we live in the time where you can type up what you thought of and share it without risking any of the consequences of a confrontation.
Crimminy, I use the “Jerkstore called…” line all the time when I can’t think of anything better to say. Glad to see it’s still relevant!
“I’m a feminist.” Is the new “I’m a vegetarian.” Makes everyone roll their eyes.
Yeah, I totally did. I even had to pause for a moment and think about why I rolled my eyes, but I’ll stand by it.
If you don’t have the sack to say something when it happens, I don’t much give a fuck about your impotent, passive-aggressive screaming after the fact.
I understand about getting there on time, but really the only place you don’t want to sit is by the bathroom. If there was no bathroom, I don’t understand the anger. All the seats are the same, shitty.
One time a guy cut in front of my at the grocery store. He didn’t see the line or chose not to. I said, “The line’s back here chief.” He said, “Oh, my name isn’t chief.” So I said, “The line’s back here asshole.” One of my finest moments.
I really hope you did that because that’s awesome.
Seems like the right place to bring this up-
I called out two women the other day for cutting, and they were APPALLED.
Get to Duane Reade, walking in right behind them. I’m only there for a banana, so my time is quick. Get in line, only to notice one of them is already in line. The other, off doing her shopping. She returns with her goods, walks right in front of me, and beside her friend. And gets rung up before me.
No.
Absolutely not.
“That’s a grimey move” I tell them, as they’re both in disbelief that I dare say anything.. As if I’m the asshole for calling them out.
What was even worse than them telling me it wasn’t a big deal, was the bitch ringing me up saying “I do that all the time”
I currently live in Korea, where the elderly run everything with an iron fist. I’ve been cut in front of everywhere. grocery store, movie theater, subway, urinal. it happened once when i was with a friend who speaks korean and he let this old bitty have it and she reacted the same way, as if we were monstrous people for having the gall to call her on it. then she said a bunch of racist shit about white people and the clerk offered to ring her up somewhere else. pissed me right off.
younger koreans are generally more likely to understand how a line works, but older people really ain’t care ’bout nothing.
i’d respect it if I wasn’t constantly getting fucked by it.
