This Man Got So Excited While Taking Real Estate Photos That He Forgot To Put His Penis Away

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.25.14 6 Comments

Austin, Texas, is a great city for music festivals, barbeque, and putting your penis in real estate listings, apparently. Gawker was sent a link to a house for sale on HotPads, which in and of itself isn’t very interesting — it’s a fairly standard five bedroom, four bathroom three-story…and there’s the wang.

You can see it blurred above, and the uncensored at the source. Man, Texans are such dicks.

Via Gawker

