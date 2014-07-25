This Man Got So Excited While Taking Real Estate Photos That He Forgot To Put His Penis Away

Austin, Texas, is a great city for music festivals, barbeque, and putting your penis in real estate listings, apparently. Gawker was sent a link to a house for sale on HotPads, which in and of itself isn’t very interesting — it’s a fairly standard five bedroom, four bathroom three-story…and there’s the wang.
You can see it blurred above, and the uncensored at the source. Man, Texans are such dicks.
Hey, the housing market is still pretty flaccid down in Texas.
All that counter & no double sinks! What a dick.
I’m mad as hell at whoever thought all that counter was needed.
Just more places to dust!
Hotpads indeed!
Yeah, what an awful “mistake.”
Dude’s probably reading this right now and jerking to all the attention.