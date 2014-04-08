There Is No Real Need For This Robot Kangaroo. I’ll Take Twenty.

Every year German engineering firm Festo develops a new robotic animal to try and learn from nature how to create a more efficient killing machine. Or, to build better industrial robots. Whatever you want to believe, poindexter.
This year it was the robot kangaroo, in order to figure out how kangaroos work because science. (Australian readers, this robot is more of a wallaby, because it’s smaller than a kangaroo, and also it’s more adorable.)
Apparently kangaroos (wallabies) are super good at jumping because they’re magically imbued with demon powers. And that’s how the robot works.
Okay, no it isn’t. Kangaroos have special tendons that recover energy when they’re mid-air, so they can keep jumping without asking coach for a water break. Festo did the same thing using an elastic spring and pneumatic cylinders. This robo-roo weighs 7 kilograms and is a meter high, and can jump 0.4 meters vertically and 0.8 meters horizontally.
In order to jump as far as possible, the kangaroo pulls its legs forward during the flight phase. This creates torque at the hip, for which the artificial animal compensates with a movement of its tail. The top of the body thereby stays almost horizontal.
According to IEEE Spectrum:
Of course, an internal power source is necessary as well, and BionicKangaroo relies on either a small compressor or a storage tank to provide high pressure air for the pneumatic muscles that power the jumping. Lightweight batteries drive everything, and a sophisticated kinematic control system keep the robot from toppling over. Control, as you might have noticed in the video, is gesture-based, via a Thalmic Labs Myo armband.
The Germans are calling it BionicKangaroo? That is just so boring. Robo-roo (Ro-ballaby?) needs a name.
Via io9
Mauser MK 2: Electric Kangaroo
This is great because on Kronos we have a punishment for traitors where we drop them off in an enemy minefield and let them tah'Qeqs set off all the mines. When they really get hoppin', we call it "Klingaroo"! If any of them make it out alive, Crocodile Dundee dresses up like a wallaby and shoots them with a rifle! WHA HA HA HA HAAAAAAAA!
*huffs jenkem, washes it down with 4 Loko*
WHY CAN’T I LIKE COMMENTS ON UPROXX?
Uproxx makes you commit to your opinion by having you express it in words.
And now I think they should get the kangaroo sponsored by 4Loko. Just create like six of them and have them race. TROJAN ROBO-ROO