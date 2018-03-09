Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A Wrinkle in Time opens in theaters across the country today starring Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and the queen herself, Oprah Winfrey. Witherspoon chatted with Seth Meyers about the film on Thursday night, and what it’s like starring with (and keep up with) such incredible women.

When asked what it’s like getting to work with Oprah, the Big Little Lies star didn’t hold back her feelings. “It’s amazing, I can’t actually believe they paid me American dollars to sit next to her,” she admitted. “I was scared too, because sometimes you meet your heroes and they’re not as awesome as you want them to be?”

“She’s better than I imagined,” Witherspoon continued.

Speaking of working with amazing women, Witherspoon also opened up about what it was like scoring Meryl Streep for season two of her critically acclaimed HBO series.

“Well, she sent an email to Nicole [Kidman] and I,” she explained. “And it said, ‘Okay I love the part and I’m gonna do it,’ and I like, dropped the phone. Like mic dropped? I phone dropped. And I called Nicole and I was like, ‘Is this real life? Like, is this really happening?”

“And then I got off the phone with Nicole and I like, hugged myself gently for a moment, and said, ‘This is really happening, you’re working with Meryl Streep,'” she joked. “And then I called the writer and I go, ‘You better write me good scenes with Meryl Streep.'”

Lucky lady. Much like peak TV itself, where the heck does one’s career even go after working with both Oprah and Meryl?