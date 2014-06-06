Report: Justin Bieber Has Been ‘Non-Stop Crying’ Since The N-Word Scandal Broke

OK. Just to preface this, I have to let you know that this is coming from The Daily Mail, which is a not entirely reliable British tabloid, so please keep that in mind as you take the following with a grain of salt, HOWEVER:
Justin Bieber has been ‘non-stop crying’ as he battles the fallout over two damaging video clips that show him making racist comments.
The troubled teen idol was plunged into a new racism row after a video clip emerged of him changing the lyrics of a song to joke about killing a ‘n*****’ and joining the Ku Klux Klan.
And today, a source close to the 20-year-old singer told MailOnline ‘Justin’s been in tears. But he knows he needs to take responsibility for his actions, he’s confronting his past and he’s hanging out with his real friends and his parents.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
I mean, maybe I did feel a teensy bit of sympathy for him after the whole blackmailing thing and all, but on the other hand…
This is awesome.
Shaq cares little for the Beibs
Meanwhile Jonah Hill has been non-stop groveling for his slur. We are a generation of faggots.
I disagree. Jonah Hill appears sincere and is owning up to it. Baby Bieber crying non-stop? That’s behaving/acting like the spoiled little kid who said that shit. Sure the chances of someone wanting and attempting to kick his ass for what he said, BUT the little cunt has a small army entourage.
He’s laying it on a little fucking thick, acting like he can’t believe those words came out of his mouth when I’m sure like most people Jonah’s age that term is jokingly used a lot between friends. I get that he wants to pretend to be a respected actor these days but one sorry was enough, shut up already!
Sucks to suck.
Perfect.
It’s times like this that I wonder: How does Gwyneth Paltrow feel about this?
So sad.
Where are the cell phones videographers now?!?! This is what I really want to see.
Canada is “America’s hat,” Justin. Not “America’s hood.”
The Don Draper crying GIF would also be appropriate.
Fuck’em.
I’m not sure there are enough crying Dawson gifs in this article. Could you add at least 7 more crying Dawsons? Thank you.