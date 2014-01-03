REPORT: Kim Jong Un Executed His Uncle By Feeding Him To Starving Dogs

If the reports that he had his girlfriend executed for participating in “pornography” or that he has been executing North Korean citizens for watching soap operas is not enough to convince you that Kim Jong Un is a goddamn madman, now there’s this: A Chinese newspaper is reporting that Un’s recently executed uncle was not taken down by firing squad, as had been widely reported. Rather, Un killed his uncle, Jang Song-Thaek, who reportedly fought with Un over crabs and clams, by stripping him naked and feeding him to a pack of starving dogs.

From Asia Report:

Beijing’s displeasure is expressed through the publication of a detailed account of Jang’s brutal execution in Wen Wei Po, its official mouthpiece, in Hong Kong, on Dec 12.

According to the report, unlike previous executions of political prisoners which were carried out by firing squads with machine guns, Jang was stripped naked and thrown into a cage, along with his five closest aides. Then 120 hounds, starved for three days, were allowed to prey on them until they were completely eaten up. This is called “quan jue”, or execution by dogs.

The report said the entire process lasted for an hour, with Mr Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader in North Korea, supervising it along with 300 senior officials.