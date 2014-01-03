REPORT: Kim Jong Un Executed His Uncle By Feeding Him To Starving Dogs

01.03.14 5 years ago 24 Comments

If the reports that he had his girlfriend executed for participating in “pornography” or that he has been executing North Korean citizens for watching soap operas is not enough to convince you that Kim Jong Un is a goddamn madman, now there’s this: A Chinese newspaper is reporting that Un’s recently executed uncle was not taken down by firing squad, as had been widely reported. Rather, Un killed his uncle, Jang Song-Thaek, who reportedly fought with Un over crabs and clams, by stripping him naked and feeding him to a pack of starving dogs.

From Asia Report:

Beijing’s displeasure is expressed through the publication of a detailed account of Jang’s brutal execution in Wen Wei Po, its official mouthpiece, in Hong Kong, on Dec 12.

According to the report, unlike previous executions of political prisoners which were carried out by firing squads with machine guns, Jang was stripped naked and thrown into a cage, along with his five closest aides. Then 120 hounds, starved for three days, were allowed to prey on them until they were completely eaten up. This is called “quan jue”, or execution by dogs.

The report said the entire process lasted for an hour, with Mr Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader in North Korea, supervising it along with 300 senior officials.

Not included in the story: whether or not Un was stroking a hairless cat while wearing a pinky ring when the brutal execution took place, like a true boss Bond villain.

Meanwhile, I’m beginning to think that Dennis Rodman might be a bad judge of character.

Around The Web

TAGSDictatorsEXECUTIONSkim jong unNORTH KOREA

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP