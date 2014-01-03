REPORT: Kim Jong Un Executed His Uncle By Feeding Him To Starving Dogs

If the reports that he had his girlfriend executed for participating in “pornography” or that he has been executing North Korean citizens for watching soap operas is not enough to convince you that Kim Jong Un is a goddamn madman, now there’s this: A Chinese newspaper is reporting that Un’s recently executed uncle was not taken down by firing squad, as had been widely reported. Rather, Un killed his uncle, Jang Song-Thaek, who reportedly fought with Un over crabs and clams, by stripping him naked and feeding him to a pack of starving dogs.
From Asia Report:
Beijing’s displeasure is expressed through the publication of a detailed account of Jang’s brutal execution in Wen Wei Po, its official mouthpiece, in Hong Kong, on Dec 12.
According to the report, unlike previous executions of political prisoners which were carried out by firing squads with machine guns, Jang was stripped naked and thrown into a cage, along with his five closest aides. Then 120 hounds, starved for three days, were allowed to prey on them until they were completely eaten up. This is called “quan jue”, or execution by dogs.
The report said the entire process lasted for an hour, with Mr Kim Jong Un, the supreme leader in North Korea, supervising it along with 300 senior officials.
Not included in the story: whether or not Un was stroking a hairless cat while wearing a pinky ring when the brutal execution took place, like a true boss Bond villain.
Meanwhile, I’m beginning to think that Dennis Rodman might be a bad judge of character.
JEEEZUS. I’m going to go hide my head under a blanket for the day, and feed the dog an extra helping of Beneful.
Sorry to be nitpicker, but a true Bond villain wouldn’t have watched the whole execution. He would have left behind one or two incompetent guards and just assumed that everything went according to plan.
Good point.
Dennis Rodman needs to come check his boy….
He was probably stroking something else, or having it stroked, while he watched. I suspect he enjoys this a little too much.
He would make a great Game of Thrones villian. Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsey Bolton would approve.
We need a time traveling/fantasy world Axis of Evil show created NOW.
I don’t know. Feeding people to packs of dogs is pretty metal.
He’s living his life by Cannibal Corpse lyrics.
This man needs hobbies.
Sadism isn’t a hobby?
Having a cult of personality doesn’t count?
He knits tiny sweaters for his dogs out of the hair of his victims.
Still hate Joffrey more.
“Meh, he didn’t even cut off the guy’s dick before feeding him to the dogs. Not impressed.”
-Ramsey Bolton.
Dogs were hungry an hour later.
+Un
yeah someone needs to take this guy out… O.o
Be wary of any man who keeps a dog farm.
Ramsay Snow: I would have flayed them first.
Sons often try to surpass their father. This clearly becomes problematic when your father was an insane murderous dictator that claimed to have invented the hamburger and shot a 21 the one and only time he played golf. How do you outdo that level of crazy? Kim Jong Un sure is going to try, apparently.
Someone needs to stop real life Levi from Attack on Titan.
Do you think that Kim Jong Un saw the irony in the dogs eating the Korean people for once?
fta “The dogs were starved for three days.”
N Korean populace, “Only three days? And they got to eat well fed fat party people?” Friggin lucky dogs.
/goes back to twice a week bark and grass diet.