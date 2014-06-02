Review: Nintendo Rejoins The Race With ‘Mario Kart 8’

In terms of modes and features, Mario Kart 8 strips the karting experience to its bare essentials. Basically you have grand prix, time trials and online. Balloon Battle returns, but custom battle arenas have been replaced with futzing around on regular tracks, so honestly it may as well have been excluded. Really, the only new feature is Mario Kart TV, which allows players to share little highlight videos with other Mario Kart 8 owners, or post them directly to YouTube. It’s neat, although a more honest title for the feature might be “Hey, promote Mario Kart 8 for us for free, Nintendo fans!”
So yes, when you boot up the game and shuffle through its menus, a sense of disappointment may creep in. This is all there is? That feeling will quickly evaporate once you start your first race.
This is an all-new, supercharged Mario Kart. The game is absolutely gorgeous — from a technical standpoint it’s far and away Nintendo’s best-looking game ever, and from an aesthetic perspective, it can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with most of the stuff on the PS4 and Xbox One. The game also sounds great, with Mario Kart’s underappreciated catalog of backing tunes getting the live instrumental treatment. For the first time since the SNES original, Mario Kart feels like a premium, triple-A production.
Great write-up. I’m not a Nintendo fanatic and haven’t been since grade school. I got a Wii mostly to watch Netflix in my bedroom. But this review got my juices flowing and it makes me want a Wii U very badly. If they can knock it out of the park just a few more games(the new Smash Brothers, a legit Zelda, and a new 3-D Mario) then they have won me over again.
The new Smash looks to be following Mario Kart 8’s philosophy — trimmed down modes and “features”, tuned up core gameplay. If this is Nintendo’s new Wii U formula, I’m all for it.
The Luigi Death Stare is still unsettling to behold, lol. This game is amazing…
I would be surprised if new modes and battle maps and such weren’t added via DLC at some point.
Yeah, actual battle arenas are almost certainly coming as DLC, but I can’t review what isn’t in the game yet.
Wasn’t suggesting that you should. :)
Damnit Birch! No excuses! You write that forwards compatible review right now!
I know there is a reason I told myself not to buy a Wii U yet, but I can’t remember what that reason is….
The faster karts has me really intrigued. I always felt the racing in Mario Kart was much too slow. Not that past games haven’t been fun, I just wish they were faster.
If the game doesn’t sell Wii U units, then it doesn’t matter how pretty it is.
Hardware sales have seen a pretty big boost in the UK:
[www.computerandvideogames.com]
Kudos then. Hope it becomes a global trending. God knows they need every single one of them.
This game has been amazing so far!! To all those sitting on the fence as to whether they’d buy a Wii U or not, NOW IS THE TIME!!
I’m just here to say that Double Dash is the best Mario Kart game ever (prior to 8, which I havent played). Yes, the original set the standard, and MK64 had the broadest and seemingly longest lasting appeal… but Double Dash, dude. Double Dash.
Mario Kart TV, which allows players to share little highlight videos with other Mario Kart 8 owners, or post them directly to YouTube
I expect to see thousands of videos where someone gets drilled with a blue shell two inches from the finish line and then passed by EVERYONE! Cheatin’ ass Mario Kart.
That doesn’t seem to happen that often in this one. If anything, the AI seems to be designed so that when you roll across in 1st place, there’s three or four guys trailing behind you for a dramatic finish. Also, almost every time I’ve been hit with the blue shell it’s been sort of in the middle of the track so you can recover, not two inches from the finish. I would say the AI is subtly less cheaty in this one (subtly — it sill loves to pump red shells up your tailpipe on the final lap).
Nate, your comment here comes from a true MK fan and answered exactly what I wonder about every MK game. Thank you. Now then, to buy a Wii U….
I’m a Metroid title away from buying a Wii U now. There are already a bunch of fantastic exclusives on that system and
ifwhen they put out a Metroid I won’t be able to resist. Bayonetta 2 might put me over the edge and make me buy earlier than that, but Metroid (or F-Zero, but that will sadly never happen) will do it for sure.