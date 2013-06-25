Richard Matheson: Remembering A Brilliant Career

The creativity and sheer talent of Richard Matheson made him an indelible part of pop culture. Decades of writing novels and short stories, largely in horror and fantasy, and screenwriting for shows such as The Twilight Zone led to him creating some of the most memorable moments in pop culture. He passed away yesterday, and to celebrate his life, here are five places you may not have realized you’ve seen his work.
Matheson’s novel I Am Legend, about the last man on Earth fighting vampires, has been adapted no fewer than three times: A faithful, low-budget version starring Vincent Price; The Omega Man, starring Charlton Heston; and the recent I Am Legend, featuring Will Smith.
Yes, the classic story about being scared to fly, and turning out to have those fears proven 100% right, was originally written by Matheson for The Twilight Zone and featured a young William Shatner, before being remade in 1983 with John Lithgow for the movie. Ask any flight attendant; the story lives on.
The Family Guy episode where they try to find to find the source of all dirty jokes? It’s based on one of Matheson’s lighter stories from the 1950s. Believe it or not, Family Guy actually managed to stay true to the spirit of the story, albeit the story itself is funnier.
Matheson’s story of washed-up boxers training robots, before having to get in the ring as robots themselves, was originally a Twilight Zone episode before being turned into the 2011 movie Real Steel.
Matheson could write a lot more than just horror; he also had a taste for metaphysical romances, which resulted in this movie, arguably one of Christopher Reeve’s best performances.
This is just a sampling of Matheson’s career: The Incredible Shrinking Man, Duel (one of the first movies from a young Steven Spielberg), The Comedy Of Terrors… there are plenty of other highlights. Thankfully his work has been collected multiple times and is fairly simple to find; any bookstore will have several collections, and they’re all worth reading.
Hopefully they can make a decent adaptation of I Am Legend in heaven.
Check “The Last Man On Earth” out. It’s got no budget, but it does have Vincent Price offering an unusually restrained everyman performance.
Whilst it is virtually in no way like the book, am I the only person who likes the film and Will Smith for that matter?
I would have liked the movie a whole lot more if they had kept the original ending. When they changed it because of focus groups it pretty much ruined the entire point of the story.
You are talking about the ending when he gives back the female? I have to say when I watched it I preferred the ending they ended up using, its more emotional in my opinion. Considering how primitive and beast like they portrayed the creatures in the movie it kinda fit as opposed to the suddenly logical subhumans. Although maybe that was the point they were just misunderstood, but that is a whole other can of worms.
What!?!?!?! I had not heard. One of the greats.
One of my favorite horror movies of all time is The Legend of Hell House (based on Matheson’s novel Hell House), directed by Matheson. It was made in the 70’s about, as one character put it, the Mt. Everest of haunted houses, a place where they felt they were most likely able to prove life beyond death. I’ve seen this story ripped off in way flashier movies but never done as well as in this movie. Part of it was expense; You don’t see a ghost, you just see what he throws, or the depression in the bed where he’s sitting. It was awesome.
After that movie I read the book and the started looking for all kinds of stuff he did and wound up reading Twilight Zone anthologies and I Am Legend.
His son, Richard Christian Matheson, carries on the tradition.
RCM is quite a good author himself, it’s true.
My introduction was actually “Trilogy of Terror” and that goddamn Zuni fetish doll. ACK!
It sounds like he pretty much invented Rock ’em Sock ’em Robots. Which is awesome. Also, yes, I Am Legend was one of the great books of the 20th century.
Tell that to the 8th grade teacher that ripped it out of my hand. Just to spite her I then read Roots and gave an her unsolicited book report about how important freedom was. After that she shut up about what I was reading in class since everyone else was reading Goosebumps and Sweet Valley High.
I can’t tell you how frickin’ jazzed I was when I finished “I Am Legend” as a kid. I seriously thought it was the best ending to a story ever and that whole chapter with the dog was brutal. Matheson was truly an amazing talent and he will be missed.
Also best to not forget “Button, Button” (which has such a great last line as it’s final twist) was made a few years ago as “The Box”. Not that the film was great, but I love that story.
I feel like I knew most of his stories from Treehouse Of Horror before I ever read them.
“The Incredible Shrinking Man” is one of the few old films I actually like.