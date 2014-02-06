Richard Simmons Has Officially Cranked The Crazy Up To 11

A brief look through the photos on ageless fitness guru Richard Simmons’s Facebook page doesn’t reveal much out of the ordinary, at least for him. Sure, there are plenty of crazy outfits and some costumes, but that’s what we’ve come to expect from him over the years. Okay, that’s not entirely accurate – there are a lot of costumes in his photos, but nothing that will really make a person stop and shout, “What the f*ck!” quite like the doozie that he posted for his 88,000+ fans today.

It’s probably just a coincidence that Simmons dressed up like an older version of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby just a few days after NBC’s miniseries began filming, but that doesn’t change the fact that Simmons looks creepy as all hell. Say what you want about the guy’s eccentric humor – this isn’t the first time he’s tackled a classic horror film either – but if there’s a celebrity on Facebook that interacts with his fans as much as Simmons does, I haven’t seen him. It’s almost like he responds to every comment on his photos.

He also uses LOL a lot, which makes me picture him sitting at his computer, dressed like he is above, of course, just cackling maniacally at every response. This is going to haunt my dreams for at least a week.