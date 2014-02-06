Richard Simmons Has Officially Cranked The Crazy Up To 11

#Nightmare Fuel #Facebook
Senior Writer
02.05.14 3 Comments

Richard Simmons Rosemary's Baby 2

A brief look through the photos on ageless fitness guru Richard Simmons’s Facebook page doesn’t reveal much out of the ordinary, at least for him. Sure, there are plenty of crazy outfits and some costumes, but that’s what we’ve come to expect from him over the years. Okay, that’s not entirely accurate – there are a lot of costumes in his photos, but nothing that will really make a person stop and shout, “What the f*ck!” quite like the doozie that he posted for his 88,000+ fans today.

Richard Simmons Rosemary's Baby

It’s probably just a coincidence that Simmons dressed up like an older version of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby just a few days after NBC’s miniseries began filming, but that doesn’t change the fact that Simmons looks creepy as all hell. Say what you want about the guy’s eccentric humor – this isn’t the first time he’s tackled a classic horror film either – but if there’s a celebrity on Facebook that interacts with his fans as much as Simmons does, I haven’t seen him. It’s almost like he responds to every comment on his photos.

Richard Simmons Facebook

He also uses LOL a lot, which makes me picture him sitting at his computer, dressed like he is above, of course, just cackling maniacally at every response. This is going to haunt my dreams for at least a week.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nightmare Fuel#Facebook
TAGScreepyFacebookNIGHTMARE FUELrichard simmonsrosemary's babythat's not creepy at allWTF

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP