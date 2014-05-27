Rick Baker’s Original E.T. Designs Are Here To Devour Your Childhood

Today we all know E.T. as a wrinkly, home-phoning scamp who’s one part cute, one part creepy and 10-parts profitable, but originally the little guy was more straight-up creepy. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial began life as a horror movie sequel to Close Encounters of the Third Kind called Night Skies. The movie would have involved a family being menaced by a band of evil aliens, and was going to be directed by Tobe Hooper, the creator of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Ah, what could have been.
Eventually Night Skies would morph into a family-friendly adventure, but before that happened special effects master Rick Baker created some malevolent E.T.-esque aliens that look like they’d sooner eat your face than a bowl of Reese’s Pieces. These Night Skies aliens had never been seen until recently when Rick Baker began sharing pictures of them on Twitter. You can check them out below…
Auurgh! Jesus!
And yet none of them are as terrifying as the final design in the movie.
No shit! I was terrified of that weirdo for years after seeing the movie.
E.T. is like the baby from Eraserhead all grown up.
Are we all just gonna pass over the fact that Pumpkinhead is apparently a rejected ET
As an 80’s nut, I still quite regularly watch all the movies that I watched as a kid. Except for E.T. I think the last time I watched it from beginning to end was when I was 4 years old (over 25 years ago). Of all the things that scared me and my generation as a kid (Large Marge in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure, the lady turning into a robot at the end of Superman 3, the wolf from “the Neverending story”, Judge Doom turning into a toon in “Roger Rabbit”, and so on), E.T. is the one that I’ve chosen to just flat out never re-watch. Too many damn nightmares.
One cool thing about these pics though is that now I have photographic proof of just how terrifying my 4 year old imagination made E.T.look like in my mind.
I didn’t sleep through the night (and, as a result, neither did my parents) for 6 months after seeing ET in the theater as a 7 year old. The definition of nightmare fuel. We had a shed in the backyard that looked like the one ET was hiding in… I didn’t go into that thing until I was 13. Every closet potentially housed an alien in hiding… every bathtub (with the shower curtain closed) potentially housed a dying alien. I’m almost 40 and I’ve still never re-watched it, I just can’t make myself do it. Couple that with my totally well-meaning, but ignorant grandfather taking me to see the Dark Crystal (apparently he told my mother that he couldn’t believe something made by the maker of the muppets could be scary for kids – he never saw a trailer, just saw that it was called Jim Henson’s…) later that year, and well, you get the idea.
Huh, guess I was lucky on E.T. — wasn’t traumatized by it, and I was a super wussy kid who was traumatized by everything. Disney movies, Saturday morning cartoons, whatever — I could find a way to get scared by anything. I did kind of think E.T. looked *gross*, but I guess I figured he was so clumsy and dorky I didn’t need to worry about him being a threat.
That full sized one looks like a Zdzisław Beksiński puppet show.
Ugh, I hate ET so much.
Seems like everyone commenting was a giant pussy as a child.
Well, its good to know he was changed, in my opinion. All the original designs look too much like the “stereotype” of alien designs.