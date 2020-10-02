On Friday morning, America woke up to the biggest news imaginable: someone sucker punched Rick Moranis on the streets of New York City.

News quickly spread and dominated talk online, as not much else is going on these days, and though specifics were scarce there was video obtained by multiple news outlets that showed Moranis getting assaulted under a scaffolding on the city’s Upper West Side.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

From ABC 7 New York:

Video shows the moment a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hit the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocked him to the ground. It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West. The attack happened just a few blocks from the apartment building where Moranis’ character lived in the movie.

The attack was seemingly as random as the headline it generated, but the outrage that came with it was swift. Among those reacting to the bizarre news online was Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who said on Twitter that his blood was “boiling” when he learned Moranis was attacked.

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

He wasn’t along in freaking out about Moranis’s plight and demanding justice for the man who once shrunk several objects — both inanimate and alive — without rebuke.

The internet coming together to find the guy who punched Rick Moranis. pic.twitter.com/sTEmZWOFvu — Quint Dunaway (@QuintDunaway) October 2, 2020

Rick Moranis task force assemble — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) October 2, 2020

Trump has Someone hit

COVID. RIck Moranis pic.twitter.com/BAVqcLwIP0 — 𝚂𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚢 𝙱𝚎𝚕𝚊𝚏𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚎 👻 (@Vnorman007) October 2, 2020

Praying for Rick Moranis instead — luke (@lukeoneil47) October 2, 2020

There was a lot of confusion online as to why a 67-year-old man minding his own business in New York would draw the ire of someone in “I <3 NY” clothing, but this year is full of unexplainable and frustrating things. Thankfully Moranis seems to be OK and this incident instead transformed into an appreciation of a beloved actor. But Captain America is still livid.