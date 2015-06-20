Rick Perry Just Referred To The Charleston Shooting As An ‘Accident’

Not only are Rick Perry’s political views highly questionable, but the man has a habit of saying the absolute wrong things at the wrong times. The latest example of his word garbage comes in the form of some comments regarding the shooting in Charleston.
During a recently televised interview, the presidential hopeful referred to the tragic event as an “accident.” Here’s a transcription of what Perry said, per Right Wing Watch:
“This is the MO of this administration, any time there is an accident like this — the president is clear, he doesn’t like for Americans to have guns and so he uses every opportunity, this being another one, to basically go parrot that message,” Perry said.
Instead of talking about guns, Perry said, we should be talking about prescription drugs: “Also, I think there is a real issue to be talked about. It seems to me, again without having all the details about this, that these individuals have been medicated and there may be a real issue in this country from the standpoint of these drugs and how they’re used.”
To reiterate: Perry labeled the hateful and violent killing of nine black people in a historic church something of a mishap, an “unfortunate incident that happens unexpectedly and unintentionally,” per the dictionary’s definition. And, instead of talking further about guns, or even just more critically examining the shooting and the larger issue of racism, he changed the subject to — of all things — prescription drugs.
After receiving much backlash on social media for his comments, a representative for Perry later issued a statement saying that Perry had actually misspoke. Said adviser Lexi Stemple, “When watching the entire interview, it’s clear from the context of his comments that Governor Perry meant incident.” Is it really that clear? Sure, sure…
(Via Esquire and Right Wing Watch)
How much of a leftist turd do you have to be not to believe a guy meant to say incident instead of accident? No, obviously he thought it was a mishap. You guys can be real idiots sometimes.
Yeah, no. If you’re familiar with ol “Niggerhead” here, this is right in line with his thinking. He hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt to a lot of people.
He thinks mass shooting are accidents then? Like he thinks he meant to just shoot around people but accidentally hit them? Or that he believes the gun accidentally kept going off? I’m just curious how he thinks it’s an accident. Because it seems like it’s pretty obvious if he is that racist where he is fine with killing blacks, he still wouldn’t think of it as an accident.
No he meant accident! That’s pretty clear if you take the time and read his whole interview. This isn’t the left trying to tear him down this him continuing to say incredibly stupid stuff.
What you’re saying was that there was a typo on the cue card he was reading over made by the intern?
Before calling people idiots, it’s a good idea to make sure that they can’t say the same about you. Considering that he waited until he started to receive backlash on social media to say that he meant to say incident instead of accident instead of quickly correcting himself the second he said it, it’s understandable why there are people who believe that he didn’t make a mistake and it has nothing to do with politics. Not many people are going to believe that he didn’t realize what he said until he got called out on it. If the roles were reversed and it was a “leftist turd” who made that comment, I doubt you would believe that it was a mishap.
Oops
I don’t get the overly scrutinized “accident vs. incident” detail, given that everything else that came out of his mouth was profoundly idiotic. Including, as this article points out, shifting the conversation to prescription drugs, for chrissakes.
Actually there’s a really good conversation that needs to be had about the use/misuse of prescription drugs for mental health issues in the US.
Rick Perry is probably not the person to lead that conversation, or any conversation really.
I agree with you that prescription drugs are a conversation worth having, but shifting gears in that conversation was in poor taste.
Let’s see almost every mass shooting in recent history has had one thing in common. The killers were on anti-depressants or some other like medicine. Yes, we should look at the rampant over medication of our society. Instead of writing articles that are pointing out poor word choices. Seriously,this site sometimes is worse that MSNBC or Fox news.
They also had guns.
If you want to blame anti-depressents as the cause then you also have to acknowledge that those people shouldn’t have access to said guns.
I kind of figured that since they were mass shooting the fact that they had guns was implied.
What I want to know is: why doesn’t anyone bring up mental illness or Obama’s sinister plan to grab our guns when a black guy shoots someone? Only when a white dude shoots a bunch of people do you hear from politicians and the NRA that we need more guns and less govt.
I think the most unfortunate accident is clearly his dad’s failure to pull out.