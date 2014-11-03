Rihanna Wants ‘A Big Trimmed ****’ For Christmas

Getty Image

First thing’s first. Rihanna returned to Instagram over the weekend after a 7-month hiatus.

Second, and perhaps more importantly, Rihanna did an interview with Elle and kinda, sorta referenced a penis. Specifically, a trimmed one.

What’s on your Christmas?

A big, trimmed ****!!

Hmmm, things you trim, four letters, needs to be censored.

Let me think here…

Shrub? No wait, that’s five letters.

Mustache? No wait, that doesn’t fit either.

I don’t know guys, I’m really confused. More confused than that time Ellen had a conversation with Rihanna’s vagina.

