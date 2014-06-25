RIP Frostie, The Adorable Baby Goat Who Taught Us How To Love

Back in May we brought you the story of Frostie, a goat living in an Australian animal sanctuary that had born without use of his back legs due to a debilitating condition. Although Frostie had recently become mobile without usage of his wheelcart, he fell ill Monday night and passed away shortly after. A post on Edgar’s Mission’s blog reads:

Over the past 24 hours I have been consumed by a numbness, a numbness that has both protected and prevented me. Whilst is has protected me from a tsunami of pain, it has prevented me from writing this piece and only now in its subsiding can I type the words Frostie the Snowgoat has passed. In the early hours of Monday morning the little champ told me he was not well as a rapidly expanding stomach screamed bloat. With Frostie’s attending vet alerted and the administering of medications and massage commenced, the race was on to get my little buddy to her care and expertise in time. But alas this was not to be. As the little guy made his last gasps of breath he looked into my tear filled eyes as I begged him to stay, I told him I loved him and would do so forever more. It was not until I knew his spirit had passed that I would scream ‘why’ at the top of my lungs and sob inconsolably into his warm, sweet smelling white fur.

YEP, CRYING NOW.

Here’s Frostie in happier times, both in and out of his little cart.

Also relevant: (I should probably go hug all of the animals now. Damn you, Babe, Pig in the City. Damn you to hell.)

(Edgar’s Mission via Huffington Post)