Toronto Officially Has The Best Fake Political Campaign Signs

#Canada #.LOL
Editorial Director
03.31.14

As shocking and ludicrous as it may be to you and me, there’s at least a small segment of the Toronto population that isn’t all that thrilled about Rob Ford being the city’s mayor. One of those vocal groups is No Ford Nation, and they’ve taken to the Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto with the most clever anti Rob Ford campaign to date: Fake political posters for (possibly homeless) men with vices not nearly as appalling as Rob Ford’s.

Here are the three variations presently scattered around the park — and presumably around town — for the Toronto public to take in and consider. Jim Tomkins has my vote, because never getting caught on camera is quite the impressive feat if the frequency as I high as I suspect. A+ work, No Ford Nation. This is how you get the internet to do your work for you.

Friends of Trinity Bellwoods Facebook

Around The Web

TOPICS#Canada#.LOL
TAGS.lolcampaign adsCanadaROB FORDtoronto

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP