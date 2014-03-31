Toronto Officially Has The Best Fake Political Campaign Signs

As shocking and ludicrous as it may be to you and me, there’s at least a small segment of the Toronto population that isn’t all that thrilled about Rob Ford being the city’s mayor. One of those vocal groups is No Ford Nation, and they’ve taken to the Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto with the most clever anti Rob Ford campaign to date: Fake political posters for (possibly homeless) men with vices not nearly as appalling as Rob Ford’s.

Here are the three variations presently scattered around the park — and presumably around town — for the Toronto public to take in and consider. Jim Tomkins has my vote, because never getting caught on camera is quite the impressive feat if the frequency as I high as I suspect. A+ work, No Ford Nation. This is how you get the internet to do your work for you.

Friends of Trinity Bellwoods Facebook