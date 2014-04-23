Robert Downey Jr. Tweets His First Set Photo From ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Notoriously solid dude Robert Downey Jr. joined Twitter only twelve days ago and already has 1.38M followers. His bio is awesomely succinct: “You know who I am.”

Now he’s tweeted the first official picture from the set of Avengers: Age of Ultron. (The first unofficial set pictures are here.)

The picture only shows Robert Downey Jr. and executive producer Jeremy Latcham wearing construction vests, because the star and the producer are totally going to build the set. Not really, but RDJ does look like he’s pondering ladders.

It’s not much, but we’ll take any Avengers: Age of Ultron pictures we can get, and any excuse to use a certain GIF…

Via The Wrap