Robin Williams’ Friends, Fans And Admirers Respond To The News Of His Death

When I was in high school, I took debate class and performed almost exclusively in impromptu and humorous and dramatic interpretation, and I was terrible at it, but the field trips were awesome. At one point, I really wanted to get better at it, so I picked some new material and decided to go with something that really charged me emotionally and got my creative juices flowing. I was really fascinated by Vietnam War movies at the time, and one of my favorites was obviously Good Morning, Vietnam, because there were so many lines that Williams delivered as Adrian Cronauer that it was impossible to pick a favorite just in that movie. I decided to find a passage from that movie that I could memorize and then deliver, and I thought maybe learning from one of the best would help me get better at competing and maybe even acting.
The problem with picking that movie, though, was that it was impossible to memorize his lines, because they were so complex and wonderful, and even if I could nail just one paragraph of dialogue, there was no way I’d do that man justice. I realized this quickly and gave up on the idea, instead settling for the Sexual Chocolate scene from Coming to America (in retrospect, a hilariously stupid decision by a white kid), but the one line I always remembered and loved from Good Morning, Vietnam was: “You are in more dire need of a blowjob than any white man in history.”
Robin Williams had a lot of great lines in his incredible acting and standup career, and that’s clearly on display on Twitter right now, as his fans are offering an incredible tribute to his legacy while most people are still shocked over the news of his death. Obviously, Williams made a lot of friends and influenced and touched the lives of so many over the years, so the outpouring of sorrow and compassion was immediate and incredible. As we continue to await more news and better understanding of this terrible event, here are the words of many of Williams’s friends on his passing, including President Barack Obama.
He gave all of the happiness and joy he had to other people. I just wish he had saved a little for himself.
man. perfect.
“I’ve gotta catch her before she accelerates!”
I haven’t cried at a funeral yet, but I’ll cry for him.
Today fucking sucks. This wouldn’t have stung so hard if it wasn’t a suicide. But since it was… It’s like everything he’s done before this will forever have this aura of darkness surrounding it.
It should have been you, Justin Bieber..
Through all my tears this made me laugh. See you in Satan Heaven.
This is legit the first time I’ve teared up at a celebrity death. Like, ever, even when I was little and would cry because I stubbed my toe.
Dante Basco (Rufio from Hook) put up a sweet video in tribute. At least I think it was sweet, I couldn’t make it through it, except the last line – “See you in Neverland”
I first remember seeing Robin Williams as a six-year-old, stunned by this bizarre man acting like an alien on my parents’ TV.
I remember seeing him in “Good Morning, Vietnam,” the first R-rated comedy I got in to see at the movie theater. I laughed until I nearly couldn’t breathe at his DJ routine.
I remember seeing him in “Good Will Hunting,” “Insomnia,” and “One Hour Photo,” and thinking, “Holy shit, this guy can ACT.”
I remember being a young extra on the set of “Dead Poets Society,” shyly saying, “Hi, Mister Williams,” and getting a quick smile and a “Hi ya, sport.” Then he came down to the auditorium where we were corralled between takes and spent 15 minutes making three hundred high school students crack up.
Thanks, Mister Williams. See ya, sport.
Didn’t think I could be this bummed about someone I never meant, but here I am. Weird to think how much of my entertainment has come from just this man. RIP,Mr. Williams. Thank you for everything.
Oh shit if I read those I might actually cry. And I don’t cry, I work out. So…bangarang.
I cannot be entertained. Not today.
I saw some great pictures posted by Kathleen Madigan on their USO trips to Iraq and Afghanistan.
They say great comedy comes from great pain, so I can only imagine the inner pain he felt because he was a GREAT comedian. The world is a little less fun without him. Damn.
Jesus, that picture of him and Bill Cosby was a gut-punch. And that man could grow a hell of a beard
These are really sweet and all but… Dennis haskins? Does Uproxx’s obsession with SbtB know no boundaries?
“Sad” is an understatement. This is a tragedy. And you’re right about that beard. Hemingway would be embarrassed to stand next to him.
I feel like my favourite uncle died. It’s incredible how many people he touched, so and how with such lasting resonance that for all of us, this is like a personal loss. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones who.
See you in Neverland.
This was like a throat punch to the soul. He was an amazing actor, swinging from comedy to drama. My whole life he’s been there entertaining me and making me happy- and he’s done that for millions around the world. I’m so sad that he couldn’t find the happiness for himself.
Genie, you’re free.
Made it through those tweets without tearing up, until I read the last one.
Damn you Anna Kendrick…damn you.