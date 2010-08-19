Robot Snake To Replace The Whale In My Nightmares

#Robots #Nightmare Fuel
Entertainment Editor
08.19.10 4 Comments

The Hirose-Fukushima Lab at the Tokyo Institute of Technology has unveiled their newest iteration of an amphibious snake robot called ACM-R5.  It combines water-proof bellows with universal joints covered with passive wheels and paddles, the latter helping it travel nearly as fast in water as it does on land.

As you can see in the video embedded below, the ACM-R5 moves like a real-life snake – even in water. Each joint comes with its own CPU, motor and battery to make sure they can work independently. [CrunchGear]

That’s right, when the robot snakes come for you (and they will) don’t even bother seeking refuge in the ocean.  They will only drag you into the briny deep, then make boots out of you just for the irony.  Frickin’ hipster amphibious robot snakes.  How do they keep their keffiyehs on when they don’t have shoulders?  Oh, they make me so mad.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Robots#Nightmare Fuel
TAGSJAPANkill it with fireNIGHTMARE FUELRobotsSNAKE

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP