The Rock Will Star In ‘Seal Team 666’ Because Of Course He Will

You kinda have to feel bad for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The man is undeniably an action star, but they don’t really make the kind of action movies he’s supposed to star in. Hence, he winds up making movies like Seal Team 666.
Amazingly headed to a theater near you, not video-on-demand, and also amazingly based on a book from an award winning author instead of a screenwriter’s desperate pitch to a coked-up producer, you can guess what the plot is about from the title. But for the sake of form:
Seal Team 666…follows Jack Walker (Johnson), whose SEAL training is interrupted when he is called away with a handful of other SEALS and a dog for a special ops mission. The team will take on demons, killer cults, possessed people, and above all else: EVIL! As it happens, an ancient cult is “dead” set on bringing out a more monstrous force to take on not just the U.S., but the entire world.
I’m torn, because done the right way, this could be a ridiculously entertaining time at the movies. Not an Oscar-winner, mind you, but an agreeably meatheaded action flick. Done wrong it could be Underworld: America F**k Yeah Edition. Johnson is serving as executive producer, so one hopes he’ll be able to keep it from being dumb the right kind of way. Remember, guys, think ’80s splatter, not early 2000s horror movie.
Sold.
I admire Dwayne’s work ethic, he is not afraid to make a crap movie, he just wants to work.
Absolutely, and by all accounts, he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll meet in Hollywood into the bargain. I’m still annoyed The Rundown wasn’t the massive hit it deserved to be.
I’m annoyed that they can’t write a proper action movie for The Rock. Where are his Predator / Terminator / Commando / Whatevers?!
Really, what the Rock needs is to cultivate a personal friendship with Shane Black. Especially since Black is working on Doc Savage.
I never understood why folks didn’t flock to see The Rundown. That movie was pure fun.
It’s absolutely worth clicking on the link to the book. Aside from the cover quote being from the co-author of the Dune sequels, the free to read page is incredible.
“Only then did Seal Team 666 appreciate their accomplishment.
Only then did they mourn the loss of their sniper.
Before the next mission, they’d need a new one.”
And he’s a Bram Stoker Award winner, no less. This has the smell of “rush job”, especially since there are more of them and Amazon has the hardback for two bucks.
How did this get made into a movie and Ravaged by the Raptor wasnt?
That has Lars von Trier written all over it!
Whatever the Rock’s in, he’s usually the best thing about it. That said, Dwayne, you already starred in this movie. It was called ‘Doom’.
Note where I got the promotional photo from to ruin a classic piece of art.
Well played, Dan.
I agree with you, done well, this could be a great popcorn movie that could make a lot of money. This looks like RIPD meets Doom so i’m okay with it.
If it has more first-person shooter view than Doom did, I’m in.
my neighbor’s half-sister makes $87/hour on the computer. She has been laid off for 10 months but last month her paycheck was $21068 just working on the computer for a few hours. view>>>> [x.co]
IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT YOUR NEIGHBOR’S HALF-SISTER MAKES ON THE COMPUTER!!!
But seriously, this does sound like it could be a good “leave your intelligence at the door and enjoy the ‘splosions and one-liners” movie.
My neighbor’s third cousin twice removed is a heroin dealer and tortured a snitch to death in my neighbor’s front yard. He mixed stuff he saw on The Tudors with stuff he saw on The Wire. At least the ones what I recognized.
This better be good…